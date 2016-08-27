Featured column: Even in death, she'll have the last word

Nature is a cycle of birth and death. It's positive and negative. Creative and destructive. There's a profound kind of collapse and contraction.

Just before her 89th birthday, my mother died on May 31. Earlier this month, while facing a burnished sunset, I finally scattered her ashes on a wooded, rocky shore overlooking a large bay.

She had asked that a final resting spot for her cremated remains be left somewhere out for nature to reclaim and recycle.

I wish I could recall her exact words, but I often silenced her when this conversation about death, her death, came up.

I grew impatient with her. I wanted her to focus on being alive, not being dead.

We are a swarm of molecules hovering around an invisible center.

My mother's words endure in a stack of her handwritten letters that I've preserved along with other family archives.

She lived in a time, not that long ago, when most personal communication was done by the writing and mailing out of postal letters.

Because she was an avid book reader – often juggling two or three books at the same time – she also left behind notebooks and a batch of bookmarks.

What fascinates me about rocks, I don't know, but I have always experienced them as though each one had a life of its own. Stones are like natural icons.

She filled her notebooks and bookmarks with quotations and excerpts from whatever she was reading that fascinated and puzzled her. While not college educated, she had an intellectual thirst for profound knowledge.

Jefferson was a great walker. Walking six or seven miles a day through the crowded streets and out into the lovely suburbs of Paris, he was appalled by the contrast between the splendor of the court and the misery of the people who produced the food and made the tools and did the work of the country. Everywhere he found signs of unrest.

Now when I take a break from my own book reading at home, I try to sift through her notes and glance at her annotated bookmarks.

The range of material that piqued her interest was far reaching – from the sciences and history to philosophy and the spiritual.

Nature has no human inhabitant who appreciates her. The birds with their plumage and their notes are in harmony with the flowers, but what youth or maiden conspires with the wild luxuriant beauty of nature? She flourishes most alone, far from the towns where they reside. Talk of heaven! Ye disgrace earth.

My mother passively spent the last years of her life at Comforts of Home in River Falls. Her mental capacity ebbed with the advances of dementia.

Toward the end, the bright flame of her reading habit became smaller and smaller until it flickered and went out.

But she left me a legacy of jottings to ponder as I continue with my life.

Her ashes are gone, to the earth, but the hundreds and hundreds of written passages she left behind remain. Though they originated from the minds and observations of other writers, they amount to the last words she passed on me.

If it came to that, in the very near future, she wanted to take his image with her, complete in every detail, for all eternity. She believed in some sort of continuation, a resting place for the soul out of the cumbersome body, like a tree in a meadow where no storms come.

Words, thoughts, reflections. It's all that remains between us. For as long as I live, it will be our channel of personal communication.

This Featured Column, As I See It, by Phil Pfuehler, was originally printed in the Aug. 25 print edition of the River Falls Journal.