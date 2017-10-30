Viewpoint: Health care open enrollment

Starting Nov. 1 until Dec. 15, Wisconsinites can get health care coverage or make changes to their health care plan by visiting healthcare.gov. Unfortunately, this year the administration cut the period for people to enroll in half and took away many resources to inform people that open enrollment is going on. The shorter time and lack of resources mean that many of the 242,863 Wisconsinites who get their health care coverage from the exchange may not even be aware that it is time to renew their plan or enroll in a new one.

When looking at plans, it is important for Wisconsinites to know that premium tax credits are still available to help people afford plans, and some people may even see their tax credit increase this year. For instance, with the available tax credits, a Wisconsin family of four could purchase a mid-level plan for $106 per month.

Finally, open enrollment is not just for people under 65. From Oct. 15 to Dec. 7, all people with Medicare can change their Medicare health plans and prescription drug coverage for the following year to better meet their needs.

If you have questions about signing up or want to talk through your options with a trained professional, call 1-800-318-2596 or visit localhelp.healthcare.gov to make a one-on-one appointment.

If you have questions about how to access resources or need to be put in touch with the right person to help you sign up, you can call Rep. Ron Kind's office at 1-608-782-2558 or visit kind.house.gov.