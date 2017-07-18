Viewpoint: Cheers to Wisconsin beer

Wisconsin brewers have an economic impact of close to $1 billion on the western and central Wisconsin economy and support almost 8,000 jobs. Currently, we are home to over 12 breweries located in communities from Menominee to Plover to Potosi. While the beer industry is showing no signs of slowing down, our small brewer's growth is hampered by unfair tax policies and regulations.

To address the problem, I am working on a bipartisan bill to level the playing field for Wisconsin's brewers by reducing excise taxes, compliance burdens, and regulations for Wisconsin brewers, cider makers, vintners and distillers. Reducing the burdens on Wisconsin brewers will allow them to invest more in expanding their businesses and creating jobs.

Hopefully by making it easier for Wisconsin breweries to expand, more people can help enjoy the fantastic beer we produce locally.