River Hounds event will unveil logo, info

At the event the logo will be revealed, and visitors can meet the ownership group, hear about employment opportunities, learn about becoming a host family, get information on sponsorships and put deposits towards season tickets.

St. Croix River Hounds will take the field as part of the Northwoods League for a 2019 season. The league features top college players, many of whom have gone on to play major and minor league ball.

"The league is excited to have us," developer Klint Klaas said.

Once completed, Klaas said the stadium will hold between 4,500 to 5,500 fans per game. The league team in Madison draws crowds of about 6,500

"Our goal is to knock them off," Klaas said. "We want to beat them."

Before the season begins, Kevin McCann, a member of the ownership group, said the group is planning to host events at the stadium in the fall of 2018. Beyond baseball, the stadium will be a place for community events, concerts, 5K runs and more.

"We want it to be Hudson's field," Klaas said.

The Nov. 11 meet and greet will be from 2-6 p.m. at Big Guy's. To learn more about the team, visit https://northwoodsleague.com/st-croix-river-hounds/ or view the St. Croix River Hounds Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.