CVTC River Falls campus to hold open house

Those attending can learn about CVTC programs and talk with instructors and admissions representatives. Information will be available on admissions, financial aid, credit for prior learning, academic services and other resources.

CVTC's Mobile Manufacturing Lab, which brings advanced manufacturing technology to high schools in the 11-county CVTC district, will be at the campus and available for tours.

Prospective students attending the open house will have a chance to win a $500 scholarship to CVTC, receive personalized help with their CVTC program application, and have their $30 application fee waived if they apply at the open house.

Ninety-four percent of CVTC graduates are employed within six months of graduation, 86 percent are employed in a related field and 87 percent are employed in Wisconsin.

CVTC delivers superior, progressive technical education which improves the lives of students, meets the workforce needs of the region, and strengthens the larger community. Campuses are located in Chippewa Falls, Eau Claire, Menomonie, Neillsville and River Falls. CVTC is part of the Wisconsin Technical College System and is one of 16 WTCS colleges located throughout the state.