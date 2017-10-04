UW-River Falls prepares to welcome home Falcons

• Shriners-Homecoming parade at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, downtown River Falls

• Homecoming football game against UW-Platteville, 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, Smith Stadium at Ramer Field

"We are extremely pleased with this year's Homecoming event lineup," Director of Alumni Relations Daniel McGinty said. "It will be a fun weekend to connect with and enjoy the company of our fantastic alumni and their families."

Homecoming festivities will also include the Alumni River Boat Cruise on the St. Croix River that includes a campus update and dinner on Thursday, Oct. 5, and tours of the newly opened $63.5 million Falcon Center, alongside various reunions and receptions celebrating the vibrant campus community.

In addition to the Homecoming events, campus radio station WRFW will host prominent alumni including the Fabulous Farm Babe Pam Jahnke, KARE 11 TV reporter Boyd Huppert, host of MPR's "Morning Edition" Cathy Wurzer, retired NASA space shuttle commander Dan Brandenstein and Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association Ambassador Andy Miller as guests during a special "Welcome Home Week" series. The shows will air 5-6 p.m. Oct. 2-6, at 88.7 FM or streamed at WRFW887.com.

A complete listing of Homecoming events can be found at https://bit.ly/UWRFhomecoming.