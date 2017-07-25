UFO Days promises fun for all in Elmwood

It all starts with the communitywide garage sales July 27 while the next day begins with the food, beer tent and souvenir stands opening up.

On July 28, the medallion hunt begins with the first clue posted at the souvenir stand at 7 p.m. while additional clues will be posted the following morning.

July 29 kicks off with a car show, pancake breakfast, fun run and volleyball tournament with more fun heading into the afternoon and evening, capping off the day with fireworks.

As every great festival has, the UFO Days Grande Parade will begin at 2 p.m. with the UFO Days Kiddie Parade at 12:30 p.m. going down Main Street.

The festival is looking for volunteers, according to the Facebook page UFO Days — Elmwood, WI.

For those interested in a citizen’s arrest, there are arrest forms available at Citizens State Bank in Elmwood.

This year’s grand marshals will be Donna Lien and John Bates.