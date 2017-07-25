Search
    UFO Days promises fun for all in Elmwood

    By Matthew Lambert Today at 3:00 p.m.
    Spotted at UFO Days, two extraterrestrials take in the 2016 action. File photo1 / 2
    Elmwood UFO Days includes a bean bag tournament. The 2016 event was in front of Tiffany's Tavern & Grill. File photo2 / 2

    While Elmwood may not actually see little green men in flying saucers, that won’t stop the fun of the annual four-day UFO Days festivities July 27-30.

    It all starts with the communitywide garage sales July 27 while the next day begins with the food, beer tent and souvenir stands opening up.

    On July 28, the medallion hunt begins with the first clue posted at the souvenir stand at 7 p.m. while additional clues will be posted the following morning.

    July 29 kicks off with a car show, pancake breakfast, fun run and volleyball tournament with more fun heading into the afternoon and evening, capping off the day with fireworks.

    As every great festival has, the UFO Days Grande Parade will begin at 2 p.m. with the UFO Days Kiddie Parade at 12:30 p.m. going down Main Street.

    The festival is looking for volunteers, according to the Facebook page UFO Days — Elmwood, WI.

    For those interested in a citizen’s arrest, there are arrest forms available at Citizens State Bank in Elmwood.

    This year’s grand marshals will be Donna Lien and John Bates.

    Matthew Lambert

    Matthew Lambert joined the Pierce County Herald and River Falls Journal in December 2016 covering government, school board, and writing features about the community. He is a graduate of Winona State University with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism. 

    mlambert@rivertowns.net
