Wis. plow driver spots house on fire, helps owner get to safety
TOWN OF RIVER FALLS — A county plow driver saw a fully engulfed house fire at N7521 Highway 65, Saturday morning, Nov 11.
Dispatch sent River Falls Fire Department to the fire at about 6:11 a.m. The plow driver helped the house's owner, Barbara Johnson, get out of the house, Assistant Fire Chief Mike Moody said.
He said flames were coming out of several windows when the first fire units arrived.
Johnson was treated on scene by River Falls EMS.
Firefighters were on scene more than three hours. No injuries were reported.
The house and it's contents were a total loss, Moody said. He said damages are estimated at $180,000.
River Falls Fire Department was assisted by Ellsworth Fire, Hudson Fire, Prescott Fire, River Falls EMS and the Pierce County Sheriff's Department.
About 40 firefighters were involved in fighting the fire, Moody said.
Sheriff's Deputies directed traffic around the many emergency response vehicles that were on scene at the fire.
Moody said the cause of the fire is under investigation.