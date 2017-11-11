Firefighters respond to Town of River Falls blaze

He said flames were coming out of several windows when the first fire units arrived.

Johnson was treated on scene by River Falls EMS.

Firefighters were on scene more than three hours. No injuries were reported.

The house and it's contents were a total loss, Moody said. He said damages are estimated at $180,000.

River Falls Fire Department was assisted by Ellsworth Fire, Hudson Fire, Prescott Fire, River Falls EMS and the Pierce County Sheriff's Department.

About 40 firefithers were involved in fighting the fire, Moody said.

Sheriff's Deputies directed traffic around the many emergency response vehicles that were on scene at the fire.

Moody said the cause of the fire is under investigation.