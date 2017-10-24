Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Construction to begin on County Road O Wednesday

    By Matthew Lambert Today at 7:00 a.m.
    Construction on the eight-mile stretch of County Road O between State Highway 35 and U.S. Highway 10 will begin Wednesday, Oct. 25. Matthew Lambert / RiverTown Multimedia

    Daily commuters will be met with construction traveling on County Road O beginning Wednesday, Oct. 25, as multiple projects take place.

    The eight-mile stretch between State Highway 35 and U.S. Highway 10 will undergo guardrail replacements, the addition of new signs, and pavement marking, according to Pierce County Highway Commissioner Chad Johnson.

    Johnson said there will be multiple crews working on the twisting roads and urges commuters to be aware of this when traveling there.

    The project is part of a High Risk Rural Road program for which the Highway Department applied in 2014.

    According to Johnson, the construction time should take about a month, hopefully finishing before winter comes.

    Explore related topics:NewsregionCounty Road OTrimbelle TownshipHighway 10highway 35wisconsin
    Matthew Lambert

    Matthew Lambert joined the Pierce County Herald and River Falls Journal in December 2016 covering government, school board, and writing features about the community. He is a graduate of Winona State University with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism. 

    mlambert@rivertowns.net
    Advertisement
    randomness