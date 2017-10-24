Construction to begin on County Road O Wednesday

The eight-mile stretch between State Highway 35 and U.S. Highway 10 will undergo guardrail replacements, the addition of new signs, and pavement marking, according to Pierce County Highway Commissioner Chad Johnson.

Johnson said there will be multiple crews working on the twisting roads and urges commuters to be aware of this when traveling there.

The project is part of a High Risk Rural Road program for which the Highway Department applied in 2014.

According to Johnson, the construction time should take about a month, hopefully finishing before winter comes.