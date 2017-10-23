Our Neighbors' Place receives $25,000 grant

Building on the success of a $20,000 grant award from Hugh J. Andersen in 2016, ONP stabilized and rehoused 30 families, an increase over the four families ONP successfully assisted in procuring permanent housing in 2015.

Designed to stabilize and rehouse families in one of the most prohibitively expensive and selective rental markets in the entire state, ONP's comprehensive housing services assist families in Pierce and St. Croix counties using a three-pronged approach — housing counseling with coordinated entry service, transitional housing, and tenant-based rental assistance.

By serving as a portal for the state's coordinated entry system, ONP is able to match the neediest, most vulnerable clients to housing opportunities as quickly as possible by prioritizing them through a standardized assessment process that connects individuals and families who are homeless, or those at imminent risk of becoming homeless, to all available shelter/housing resources in the region.

Meanwhile, ONP's tenant-based rental assistance program, a cooperative effort with WestCAP — an evidence based, community action nonprofit committed to the alleviation of poverty in western Wisconsin — enables ONP to place clients in their own apartments for up to 24 months while they work to establish the means to assume the lease at the end of the program.

Lastly, ONP's transitional housing program operates under the care of a full-time professional case manager and allows families the potential to stay for up to 24 months, contributing 30 percent of their income toward rent, as they work toward their individualized goals of securing and maintaining permanent housing.