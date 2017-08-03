The winner matched four out of five numbers plus the Powerball. Wednesday's winning Powerball numbers were 1, 16, 54, 63 and 69 with a Powerball of 18. The Power Play number was 3.

Winners at all prize levels have 180 days from the drawing to claim their prizes.

Winners of more than $599 must claim their prize at the Lottery's Madison or Milwaukee office or by mail.

Read more: