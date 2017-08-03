Search
    Check those numbers: $50K Powerball ticket sold at River Falls market

    By RiverTown Newsroom Today at 12:47 p.m.

    Anyone who purchased a ticket for the Aug. 2 Powerball drawing should probably double check their numbers.

    A winning $50,000 ticket was purchased at Family Fresh Market in River Falls, according to a news release from the Wisconsin Lottery.

    The winner matched four out of five numbers plus the Powerball. Wednesday's winning Powerball numbers were 1, 16, 54, 63 and 69 with a Powerball of 18. The Power Play number was 3.

    Winners at all prize levels have 180 days from the drawing to claim their prizes.

    Winners of more than $599 must claim their prize at the Lottery's Madison or Milwaukee office or by mail.

