He likes hunting and fishing. He became interested in waterways and land management at an early age.

"It's been a passion that was instilled in me by my dad when I was a little guy," Drewiske said. "He was the county agent in Pierce County."

Drewiske would ride along with his father and learn about things such as soil conservation.

"He'd talk about how it took 10,000 years to build the soil that we have and you could lose half of that in one rainstorm if you weren't careful."

Drewiske earned a degree in Scientific Land Management from UW-River Falls and interned with the National Parks Service, doing everything from carpentry to riding around in a pickup or dressing as Smokey the Bear.

He's also worked for State Parks in St. Croix Falls, the UW-Extension, and 3M.

He earned a Master's degree in Urban and Regional Planning from UW Madison.

After he lost his wife, he said, his perspective on life changed somewhat.

Drewiske has known former KRLT Executive Director Dave Fodroczi since the early 1980s and is a longtime KRLT member.

When he hard Fodroczi was going to retire, Drewiske said he told Fodroczi he might be interested in the executive director position.

Drewiske recently started his new position as interim executive director.

"It feels pretty good," he said. "It feels like it's the right place to be."

Drewiske said the land trust has many goals its working to accomplish.

"We are looking at the feasibility of merging the operation with two other land trusts in Northwestern Wisconsin," he said. "I am also excited that the debate that the land trust incurred to acquire some great properties on the Kinni several years ago...is almost retired, so we're actually able to start looking at additional properties to conserve."

A self-proclaimed "planner by nature," Drewiske will be working with others to develop a master plan for the Kinnickinnic watershed. He will also have some involvement in the studies for the Kinni Corridor Project, though Fodcroczi remains on the Kinni Corridor Project committee.

Drewiske also plans to work with outreach.

"I want to do more with kids and younger people," he said. "The next generation of river-lovers."

Hee also plans to work with a trout survey crew to study how trout are doing in local and area rivers.

Drewiske, an Ellsworth High School graduate, has four adult children with his late wife, Karen.

He's been heavily involved with the Hudson Hockey Association. His older son Davis won a Stanley Cup while playing for the LA Kings. He was also once a member of the St. Bridget Parish Council, and served as council president for a time.

"I have deep roots here," he said.