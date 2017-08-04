In 2016, RFMU was ranked fourth in the nation for its Green Power Participation Rate; up from fifth place in 2015. The participation rate is determined by the percentage of customers who participated in a utility's renewable or green energy programs. In 2016, 9.6 percent of RFMU customers participated in the green block program, compared to 8.58 percent in 2015. RFMU remained the No. 1 ranked utility in Wisconsin for its Green Power Participation Rate.

RFMU was also ranked sixth in the nation in the category of Green Power Sales Rate; up from eighth in 2015. The Green Power Sales Rate compares the ratio of a utility's renewable energy sales to total sales. In 2016, 4.3 percent of RFMU's sales were renewable energy sales; up from 3.76 percent in 2015.

"It's an honor to be recognized nationally for our renewable energy programs," said Kevin Westhuis, RFMU director. "And, we are grateful to River Falls' residents for recognizing the value of green energy through their participation and support."