Gov. Scott Walker's incentives bill would exempt the company from environmental impact statements and state permits for filling wetlands and building on lake beds. Sarah Geers, the attorney for Midwest Environmental Advocates, said Monday the bill would leave people in the dark about how the plant would affect the landscape and result in the loss of wetlands. Clean Wisconsin, the Wisconsin Environment Research and Policy Center and the Wisconsin League of Conservation Voters also oppose the bill.

--

Foxconn incentive package could also include road borrowing

MADISON — State Assembly Republicans will meet Tuesday to see if they can agree on an incentive package for Foxconn that could also help another business while borrowing for road work.

Media reports say the GOP will decide whether to borrow $252 million to speed up the expansion of Interstate 94 from Milwaukee County to the Illinois line — close to where the Taiwanese Foxconn is expected to build its new $10 billion smartphone LCD screen plant. Also, WisPolitics.com says the bill could also include incentives for the Brookfield financial technology firm of Fiserv to keep its headquarters in Wisconsin as it considers a possible out of state location.

The governor's office says the DOT is working with federal officials on possible matching funds for the 94 project while Walker has reportedly stopped some of the work on Milwaukee's Zoo Freeway interchange due to a lack of funding. Senate and Assembly leaders have disagreed on how to pay for road work, and it's one reason Wisconsin is starting its second month Tuesday without a new state budget.

--

State probes shooting death by Oshkosh police

OSHKOSH — The state Justice Department is investigating the shooting death of a 28-year-old man by Oshkosh Police.

Chief Dean Smith identified the suspect as Isaiah Tucker who died at a hospital shortly after the incident early Monday. Smith says officers were responding to an alleged theft in an Oshkosh neighborhood — and when they arrived, two officers reported seeing a car crash through a garage door and it got stuck in the resident's yard.

Smith says one officer tried to get the driver out of the auto while Tucker accelerated toward a second officer who shot at the vehicle several times — but it drove away, and officers later found the abandoned auto and the suspect, who was said to be hiding in a nearby shed. Both officers are on administrative leave, and their body cameras were given to state investigators.

--

State, local officers investigate fire death

HALES CORNERS — The state fire marshal is helping suburban Milwaukee officials investigate what they call a suspicious fire that killed one man.

It happened about 4:30 a.m. Monday at a home in Hales Corners. Police say the house was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived, and it took them about an hour to get it under control. Officers found a man dead in a second structure on the property, and the Milwaukee County medical examiner's office plans to conduct an autopsy on the victim Tuesday. The person's name was not immediately released, and the cause of the fire remains undetermined.

--

Wisconsin singers can audition for ‘American Idol’

LOS ANGELES — Wisconsin singers are getting a chance to audition for ABC's new version of "American Idol."

The show's crew will scour the country in an audition bus that will stop in Chicago on Monday, Sept. 11. The time and place for the auditions has not been announced — but the network says you can also submit audition videos online at ABC's website. Fox aired the singing competition for 14 seasons until April of last year, and Wisconsin's highest finisher was Danny Gokey of Milwaukee who placed third. Gokey still performs — in fact, the Christian singer attracted an estimated five thousand people to downtown Wausau Sunday night, in which folks were encouraged to brings donations of school supplies.

--

Christie, Cubs fan continue their argument

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and Chicago Cubs fan Brad Joseph continue to tell their sides of the face to face argument they had Sunday in Milwaukee.

Christie told CNN Monday night he confronted Joseph during the Cubs/Brewers game at Miller Park because the fan said some "lousy, awful stuff" that a lot of children heard. WISN-TV in Milwaukee showed video of the exchange Sunday evening that later went viral with Christie getting in Joseph's face, telling him to "have another beer," and calling him a "big shot" after the fan shouted an obscenity and called the Republican governor a hypocrite.

Christie says public officials are "not meant to be punching bags" — and on Facebook Monday, Joseph said Christie should have just told him to have another beer and leave it at that — but the fact that the governor continued his criticism showed what Joseph called "a great deal of insecurity."

--

Bug Selig enshrined in Baseball Hall of Fame

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. — Saying he feels like he's "home," former Milwaukee Brewers owner Bud Selig was enshrined in the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday.

Selig spent 22 seasons as Major League Baseball's commissioner and joined Ivan Rodriguez, John Schuerholz, Tim Raines, and Jeff Bagwell in this year's Hall of Fame class. He said one of the proudest days of his life was bringing the bankrupt Seattle Pilots to Milwaukee to become the Brewers in 1970. Selig noted despite giving "thousands of speeches in all kinds of circumstances," he was nervous for this one and needed 32 drafts with some outside help to finish it.