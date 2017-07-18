The officer had been at the scene of a suspected drug overdose death Sunday. He was en route to Oshkosh, where the victim had been earlier, when the symptoms started. Television station WBAY reports the officer exited I-41 and drove to the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office for help.

A Winnebago County deputy gave the officer two doses of Narcan, an opiate antidote, to reverse the effects of the suspected Fentanyl exposure. The drug can be absorbed through the skin or inhaled. A small amount can be deadly.

--

Naked man burned during his arrest, charges pending

MANITOWOC — Charges are pending against a 33-year-old man whom police say was naked in a street while threatening others with a knife, and was accidentally burned while being arrested.

Manitowoc Police say they were called this past weekend to a street where Travis Tingler was allegedly threatening to "gut" someone. Officers say he struggled as they tried putting him into their squad car, and it took three attempts with a Taser stun gun to subdue him — the second of which punctured a lighter he was holding. Officials say it ignited his chest and facial hair, but he resisted police efforts to put out the flames.

After being sedated, Tingler was taken to a hospital and then to jail, and he reportedly had drugs and alcohol in his system. Police have asked Manitowoc County prosecutors to charge him with resisting arrest with battery to a police officer, disorderly conduct, and lewd and lascivious behavior.

--

Walker signs 11 more bills to fight opioid/heroin

Wisconsin now has 11 more laws aimed at fighting the state's growing problems with opioids and heroin.

Gov. Scott Walker signed four of the bills Monday in De Pere, three more in Schofield, and the other four in La Crosse. The measures include a new charter school for addicts who are recovering, and eliminating legal liabilities for more public employees who administer the heroin antidote Narcan.

Other new laws include more state funding for treatment, and giving physicians more advice for treating addictions. The Republican Walker says Wisconsin won't stop until "there are zero opioid overdoses," but Democratic Senate Minority Leader Jennifer Shilling says the state needs to restore grants for prevention instead of waiting until "someone is already hooked."

--

Nude burglar arrested in Appleton

APPLETON — A 40-year-old Oshkosh man is awaiting charges, after police said they caught him sleeping nude at a home he burglarized in Appleton.

Bradley Braxton reportedly told officers he ate blueberry muffins and drank whiskey at the house before he fell asleep. Police say the resident and another person caught him in bed when they walked into the house late Saturday night.

Police said they found him in a shower enclosure and found a bag of marijuana near his clothes. He apparently did not know who lived there. Officials say Braxton admitted to the burglary and taking methamphetamines, but he denied having pot on him. Police booked him on possible charges of burglary, property damage, marijuana possession, and disorderly conduct.

--

Flood damage assessments begin

We'll soon find out how much damage occurred in last Wednesday's floods after 8 inches of rain in far southeast Wisconsin.

State officials say damage assessments began Monday in Racine, Kenosha, and Walworth counties — even as flood waters are still present. The National Weather Service says the Fox River at Burlington was expected to drop below its flood stage overnight, but the Fox at New Munster in Kenosha County will only drop to a moderate flood stage later Tuesday. And forecasters expect more rain on and off from Tuesday into Saturday. Local officials report crop damage in parts of the region, and Walworth County alone has had 250 calls from residents who've reported flood damage.

--

Senate GOP to unveil its budget package in hopes of agreement

MADISON — Wisconsin Senate Republicans will announce Tuesday what they want to see in a new state budget, in the hope of resuming negotiations with the Assembly.

A spokeswoman for Senate GOP leader Scott Fitzgerald says the proposal will include current areas of disagreement between majority Republicans in the two houses — state aid for schools, tax cuts, and how to pay for road work. WisPolitics.com says the package could also include a full repeal of the prevailing minimum wage for state building and road projects — and some cost savings in the DOT.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says his GOP members have already put forward their own plan. But he still looks forward to hearing the Senate's ideas so they can continue negotiating a budget that was supposed to take effect 18 days ago.

--

Explosion at grain elevator

BRODHEAD — Investigators are trying to figure out what caused an explosion at a grain elevator in far southern Wisconsin.

It happened late Monday morning at Farm/City Elevator near Brodhead. Sheriff's deputies say the grain bin was empty when firefighters arrived, and the Brodhead Fire Department wrote on Facebook that they found smoldering hot spots and put them out. No injuries were reported.

--

Traveling Vietnam memorial wall visits Superior

SUPERIOR — A traveling version of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial will be in Superior Thursday through Sunday.

It's a half sized replica of the long black wall in Washington with the names of all 58,000 service members who died in the Vietnam War in the 1960s and '70s. A mobile education center is part of the exhibit, which will be at Barker's Island Festival Park in Superior.

The main wall went up 35 years ago, and Halvor Lines is hosting what will be the mini-wall's only appearance in Wisconsin this year. It's nicknamed "The Wall that Heals," and it's been traveling around the country since 1996 with visits to more than 400 communities.

--

Schimel’s war chest tops in AG race

MADISON — State Attorney General Brad Schimel has almost three times as much campaign money as his Democratic challenger.

In his state campaign finance report, the Republican Schimel said he had $381,000 on hand as of June 30 for a possible run at a second four-year term more than 15 months from now. Josh Kaul is the only Democratic candidate for the moment.

He had $135,000 on hand at the end of June. Schimel, a former Waukesha County district attorney, raised $298,000 from January through June, while Kaul raised $174,000 during his two-and-a-half months in the race.

--

McCabe files paperwork to establish gubernatorial campaign

MADISON — The head of a nonprofit that encourages people to challenge the political establishment has filed paperwork to set up gubernatorial campaign.

Mike McCabe filed paperwork with state election officials Monday to establish a campaign committee. The move allows him to begin raising money. McCabe had been considering running as an independent, but now suggests that he will announce in September that he will run for the Democratic nomination for governor. McCabe leads the nonpartisan group Blue Jean Nation, which promotes itself as working to promote change in government. Milwaukee businessman Andy Gronik announced earlier this month he will run for governor as a Democrat.