Allen points to a still unreleased budget proposal to make major changes in the craft brewing industry, that brewers caught wind about more than one month ago. Media reports say a recently leaked provision would force craft brewers to close their taprooms by making outside distributors serve and sell their products.

--

State unemployment could hit record low for June or July

MADISON — We'll find out July 20 if Wisconsin will have record low unemployment.

A new UW-Madison report predicts a 3 percent seasonally adjusted jobless rate for June — which would tie the state's all time low from May through July 1999. The report also said the state would set a new low of 2.9 percent in July before rising to 3.4 by next May.

The most recent state unemployment rate was 3.1 percent for May of this year, and Republican Gov. Scott Walker credits conservative policies for the fact that more Wisconsinites are working than ever before. But the Wisconsin State Journal says wages have not kept pace with inflation in the last decade — and Marquette economist Abdur Chowdhury says most jobs created since 2010 were in low paying and low skilled areas, while higher skilled jobs have not seen much growth.

--

Southern Wis. deluged

A massive storm has dumped about 2-6 inches of rain in far southern Wisconsin.

The National Weather Service says it appeared to pick up steam about 2 a.m. Monday, as 1-2 inches fell in parts of southwest and western Wisconsin before it dumped up to four inches at Oregon in Dane County, and later about 5.5 five inches in Kenosha County — where a flash flood warning was in effect until 7:15 a.m. The weather service says a 10 block area near Kenosha got so flooded, the fire department ordered a shutoff of natural gas and electricity about 4 a.m.

We Energies, Wisconsin Power and Light, and Madison Gas and Electric said about 3,300 customers were without power as of 5:50 a.m. More thunderstorms are predicted for far southeast Wisconsin Monday, but the rest of the state can expect a dry day with highs in the 70s and 80s.

--

Deputies: Failing to yield results in passenger’s death

BLUE RIVER — Sheriff's deputies in southwest Wisconsin say a Boscobel man faces a traffic citation for failing to yield, after a passenger died in a crash.

Grant County officials say the 44-year-old driver was turning left into a business lot near Blue River late Friday, when his car collided with an oncoming auto. One of his passengers, 66-year-old Josephine Marshall of Boscobel, died at a Boscobel hospital and another passenger — a three-year-old boy — was treated and later released. The oncoming driver also had minor injuries, and the driver who allegedly caused the crash was flown to a Madison hospital.

--

Good Samaritan killed in freeway crash

DELAFIELD — Waukesha County sheriff's deputies continue to investigate a freeway crash in which a Good Samaritan was killed while stopping to change a flat tire.

It happened late Saturday on Interstate 94 near Delafield. Deputies say an eastbound motorist stopped to help a group of people with a flat tire on their minivan — and another vehicle came along and struck the minivan, killing the 48-year-old male rescuer and injuring three others — including the 37-year-old man who plowed into the minivan, a 56-year-old woman and an 11-year-old boy. No names were immediately released, and the crash involved four vehicles.

--

Summerfest ends, swimmer nabbed for trying to sneak in

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's Summerfest ended Sunday night, after a weekend in which a swimmer on Lake Michigan apparently tried sneaking into the world's largest music festival.

Journal Sentinel photographer Mike De Sisti spotted the man, who was swimming in a lagoon from Lakeshore State Park to the Summerfest Grounds. He says a crowd at the festival noticed him, too — and when he finished his swim, security guards pulled him out and police took him into custody.

Police have not said whether he was officially booked on possible charges. About 900,000 people normally attend the 11-day Summerfest, which features hundreds of musical acts.

--

Ryan says he avoids ‘screaming fest’

MADISON — House Speaker Paul Ryan says he's using telephone town halls and face-to-face meetings at the congressional office in Janesville to interact with his constituents in "a civil way."

The Wisconsin Republican was in Madison Friday. He has taken some heat for not holding open-to-the-public town hall meetings, but he says invite-only town halls are more productive than what he calls "a screaming fest."

Ryan says there is limited value in public meetings where disruptive protesters are bused in from outside his district. He held two events in the district last week where only employees of the businesses he was visiting were allowed to pose questions.

--

Madison moves late-night food carts out of 2 zones

MADISON — Lingering late-night crowds around Madison food carts have become a safety issue in the city's downtown area.

An ordinance to ban the mobile businesses from two zones will be considered. Street vending coordinator Meghan Blake-Horst says people gather after the bars close and things can become dangerous. The city would like to try to empty its streets earlier, especially on weekends.

Now, people are causing problems as late, or early, as 4 a.m. If the Madison City Council passes such an ordinance, it wouldn't go into effect until the second week of August. The ordinance would force the food carts to stop serving at 3 a.m, instead of an hour later.

--

Vandals doing damage in Hobart

ONEIDA — Hobart Village officials reports $7,000 to $10,000 in damage has been done by vandals who have sprayed purple paint on welcome signs.

Hundreds of visitors are in the area for this weekend's LPGA Thornberry Creek Classic golf tournament. Police with the Oneida and Hobart-Lawrence departments are investigating.

A Facebook posting requests help from the public. Purple and white are the colors of the Oneida Nation and a spokesperson says the use of those colors in vandalism is disrespectful. All law enforcement agencies in the area have combined efforts to find the vandals.

--

Baldwin: McConnell opened door to working with Dems

MILWAUKEE — U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin says the Republican Majority Leader has cracked the door open to working with Democrats on a fix for the Affordable Care Act.

The Wisconsin Democrat was in Milwaukee Friday for a roundtable discussion on health care. She says there is an opening for bipartisan work to slow the rise of costs, increase competition and strengthen the health care exchanges.

Baldwin was referred to Republican leader Mitch McConnell's comments in Kentucky when he said "some kind of action must occur," adding "no action is not an alternative." Republicans haven't been able to get enough party members to sign on to repeal and replace Obamacare.