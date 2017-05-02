KRLT introduces 'Kinni Cams' streaming river conditions

One camera provides a view of the river from shore, while another is aimed at a "Secchi Disk" anchored twelve inches below the surface. A Secchi Disk (circular black and white disk) is used to visually measure water clarity. Both cameras are updated hourly. The addition of the cameras, along with the existing flow and precipitation data provided by the USGS site, provide a well-rounded and more complete understanding of the river conditions.

"We are happy to be working with the Kinnickinnic River Land Trust to bring the public hourly photos of the Kinnickinnic River at the stream gage," said Ben Torrison, Hydrologic Technician with the USGS . "The concept behind the secchi disk camera was to provide near real-time water clarity information to fishermen and recreational users, while the second camera provides a view of the entire width of the river and lends context to the secchi camera.

"We hope the photos, in conjunction with the streamflow record, will help folks have better and safer experiences on the river."

"We know from all the calls we receive about river conditions, these cameras will provide a valuable service and a level of safety to everyone that uses the Kinni", mentioned Dave Fodroczi, Executive Director of the Kinni River Land Trust.

The "Kinni Cams" were made possible by the Kinnickinnic River Land Trust and its dedicated members and supporters.

For more details, please email info@kinniriver.org or call 715-425-5738.

The Kinnickinnic River is a nationally recognized Class I Trout Stream located in Pierce and St. Croix counties in west-central Wisconsin. The river is 22 miles long, its watershed covers 170 square miles, and it drains into the St. Croix River, a federally designated wild and scenic river.

The Kinnickinnic River Land Trust is a membership organization whose mission is to work with the community to conserve and protect the beauty and health of the Kinnickinnic River and its watershed. Learn more at www.kinniriver.org or visit KRLT's Facebook page.