    Missing St. Croix River boater found alive, Minn. authorities say

    By Mike Longaecker Today at 1:42 p.m.

    The man reported missing on the St. Croix River has been found safe, authorities announced Monday.

    The Washington County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as 36-year-old Jason Elgersma of Minneapolis, who, according to the St. Paul Pioneer Press, contacted authorities through a lawyer. A passenger on the boat, identified Monday as 35-year-old Kristin Erickson, also of Minneapolis, made it to shore after the boat they were on took on water early Sunday on the St. Croix River near Bayport.

    The sheriff’s office said the boat has been deemed a safety hazard and must be removed by the owner. The incident remains under investigation.

