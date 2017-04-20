Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    RF recognizes National Weather Awareness Week

    By rfjnews Today at 6:49 p.m.

    The week of April 17-21 is National Weather Awareness Week. That included a statewide tornado drill held Thursday, April 20. Schools were asked to conduct tornado drills at 1:45 p.m. Families and second shift workers were asked to hold a drill at 6:45 p.m.

    In cases of severe weather, the River Falls storm sirens are activated for tornado or severe weather warnings.

    The 2017 Emergency Weather Warning Siren test dates include:

    Thursday, April 20: 1:45 p.m., and 6:55 p.m.

    Monday, May 22: 1 p.m.

    Monday, June 26: 1 p.m.

    Monday, July 24: 1 p.m.

    Monday, Aug. 28: 1 p.m.

    Monday, Sept. 25: 1 p.m.

    To learn more about storm preparedness, visit www.ready.gov.

    Explore related topics:NewsregionregionRiver Fallssocial
    Advertisement