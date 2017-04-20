RF recognizes National Weather Awareness Week
The week of April 17-21 is National Weather Awareness Week. That included a statewide tornado drill held Thursday, April 20. Schools were asked to conduct tornado drills at 1:45 p.m. Families and second shift workers were asked to hold a drill at 6:45 p.m.
In cases of severe weather, the River Falls storm sirens are activated for tornado or severe weather warnings.
The 2017 Emergency Weather Warning Siren test dates include:
Thursday, April 20: 1:45 p.m., and 6:55 p.m.
Monday, May 22: 1 p.m.
Monday, June 26: 1 p.m.
Monday, July 24: 1 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 28: 1 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 25: 1 p.m.
To learn more about storm preparedness, visit www.ready.gov.