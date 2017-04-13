Search
    Get rid of waste with spring clean event

    By RiverTown Newsroom Today at 8:42 a.m.
    Last year's Pierce County Clean Sweep brought in lines of vehicles from miles around, though lines moved efficiently. (File photo)

    Pierce County's Spring Clean Sweep and Pharmaceutical Event will be from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 22, at the Pierce County Solid Waste/Recycling Department, 707 N. Maple St., Ellsworth. The event will provide free disposal of unwanted medications, pesticides, fertilizers, solvents, fuels, cleaning agents, lead, oil and latex-based paints, and other chemicals from households and farmers. A charge may be applied for large loads of household hazardous waste or paint. Businesses and institutions in Pierce County are also welcome to participate but must pre-register by Monday, April 17, and pay a fee.

