Get rid of waste with spring clean event

Pierce County's Spring Clean Sweep and Pharmaceutical Event will be from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 22, at the Pierce County Solid Waste/Recycling Department, 707 N. Maple St., Ellsworth. The event will provide free disposal of unwanted medications, pesticides, fertilizers, solvents, fuels, cleaning agents, lead, oil and latex-based paints, and other chemicals from households and farmers. A charge may be applied for large loads of household hazardous waste or paint. Businesses and institutions in Pierce County are also welcome to participate but must pre-register by Monday, April 17, and pay a fee.