Pillow talk: She's all action

The hand-sewn clothing is part of what's dubbed the "Pillowcase Project." It was launched two years ago by Judy Caflisch and Joanne Ayres.

A informal network of seamstresses carry on what's become a tradition.

The women take pillowcases and convert them into what Curt Larson calls "beautiful sundresses very suitable for children living in warm tropical climates."

Adds Larson: "They also convert T-shirts into short pants for boys. The children in Haiti — many come from very poor families with great need.

"Since our community has been working on a school project in Haiti, Haitian school children have become the focus of the Pillowcase Project."

Larson, who heads up Haitian Relief Services, delivered eight totes — 400 pounds of dresses and shorts — to the Haitian school last December.

The delivery also included children's underwear, Beanie Babies and other small toys. Larson went with his Haitian Relief partner, Pat O'Malley.

"The clothing and toys were distributed to two Haitian communities — Ganthier, where the school is, and Gressier, which was devastated by Hurricane Matthew on Oct. 4," Larson said.

While many women sew for the Pillowcase Project, Larson said one, Barbara Newgaard, town of Troy, "has been amazing for her tireless efforts."

Last week Newgaard finished sewing her 800th sundress in two years for Haiti school children.

"Once I started on this I couldn't stop — it gives me a purpose, something to do," said Newgaard, who retired years ago as cook at the nursing home now called Kinnic Health and Rehab. "I took a break, sort of, on making dresses over the past Christmas.

"I go to the YMCA in Hudson, then I come home, clean and cook. Awhile back I had to figure out something else to do now that I'm retired. This is it."

Newgaard said she prayed about filling her spare time with purpose.

"I asked the Lord what he wanted me to do," she said. "And this is what he told me. God's my boss. What a boss — He leads, I follow."

Newgaard, from Minneapolis, says the dressmaking skill was passed down from her mother.

"She made dresses for me growing up," Newgaard said. "I just loved them — my mother had a flair for it, especially the colors — red and pink.

"Then I started sewing when I was 11. First skirts, then dresses. I liked everything about dress making — working with the colors, the prints, the fabric textures. I like putting things together, the creation part."

At home Newgaard has transformed a bedroom into a sewing room for all her materials. Her sewing machine is placed before the window where she can look out at birds and trees and watch the wind blow.

Newgaard said people from church, from the Y, and even her big sister Pat in Omaha, Neb., drop off and send her pillowcases and other materials for the dresses — from spools of thread to ribbons.

Newgaard's been inspired by pictures from Larson and O'Malley showing the Haitian students trying on their new clothes.

"It's beautiful to see their reactions," she said. "The girls are so eager to get into their dresses. They put them on over their school uniforms, sometime sideways, it doesn't matter to them.

"They're happy as clams because they have so little. And I remember the feeling as a kid when I got a new dress. It's delightful."

Newgaard has no intention of easing up on her dress making. By later this year when Larson and O'Malley are set to transport another clothing shipment, she may have finished her 1,000th pillowcase sundress.

"To be a part of this is wonderful," she said. "I'm both honored and humbled to be doing what I do."