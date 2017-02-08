She's firefighter of the year

That was when she began to realize she was about to be named River Falls Firefighter of the Year.

"It's just an honor," Foley said. "I'm proud of what I do, so it was kinda fun to receive it."

Foley said she was completely surprised by the honor.

Her husband Tom Foley was not surprised. He is also a firefighter and was named Firefighter of the Year in 1992.

The Firefighter of the Year is selected by local firefighters who have received that honor before.

Foley said her husband knew she was receiving the award and successfully kept it a secret from her until the banquet.

"Molly was chosen by her peers for this annual award," said Fire Chief Scott Nelson. "She is not only a firefighter and inspector but works behind the scenes to maintain all our records, including run reports and training activities.

"She truly has been an integral part of the Fire Department for 21 years."

In addition to handling fires, alarms and car accidents with the rest of the department, Foley is one of the RFFD's inspectors. She started inspecting city buildings in 2005.

Foley said inspections have gotten a lot easier over the years, in part thanks to digital records and an increased number of inspectors.

Foley also worked with the RFFD's records management. And she helped set up a new program called "I am Responding" that allows the firefighters to get pages on their phones, and let others on the department know if they are responding to the page.

That way, she said, firefighters can tell who will be responding, and how long it will take them to get to the station.

Foley joined the department in 1995 after she saw a sign at UW-River Falls that asked people if they wanted to take firefighting classes.

"Twenty-one years later, I'm still taking classes," Foley said, referring to the department's regular Monday night trainings. "But I sure enjoy it."

She said the best parts of RFFD include the flexibility — there aren't requirements for making a certain number of calls — and the people.

"It's like a family," she said, of the people.

Foley, a River Falls resident, got her undergraduate degree from UWRF and, a few years ago, went to nursing school.

She now works as a nurse in Stillwater, Minn., and also works for pre-major advising and tutoring services at UWRF — plus, she continues to oversee fire inspections.

"It's been a good run," she said. "It's been fun."

And she hopes to keep doing what she's been doing.