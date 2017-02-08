'It's been an exciting ride'

"I think when I started, it was more hands-on. You learned by doing, so to speak," Holter said. "As time progressed, it would become more bookwork...in that way you discuss things before you did it I guess."

Holter said he became a firefighter 43 years ago after he was asked to join the department.

"You can call it a privilege," Holter said. "It's very rewarding to work with people...it's serving your community which I think everybody should do to a point."

Holter said he's glad he joined and became a firefighter.

"I would never have stayed as long as I did if I hadn't been (a firefighter)," he said.

He said camaraderie at the RFFD is what kept him around for more than four decades.

"And helping the people," he said. "And it was fun."

Holter did a lot of work with the school fire safety education programs, bringing the fire safety house to each of the local elementary schools, taking kindergarteners for rides, and more.

Holter also did a lot of other work, including cooking oysters for the department's annual oyster feed for years.

Over the past 43 years, Holter said he's made a lot of great memories. One memory that stuck out was helping a family on the freeway whose van caught fire.

"We put it out, and there was some small children there," Holter said. "So I went to the engine and got some badges and gave them out, and that pretty much made their day. That was pretty rewarding."

He said the people whose vehicle was burning seemed "down on their luck," so he was glad to be able to brighten the kids' days.

Holter said much has changed since he began with the fire department.

When he started, a siren would go off at the fire hall — when firefighters heard it, they would drop everything and rush to the station.

Later, the department switched to pagers, and now a system that allows firefighters to get pages on their smartphones.

There were times Holter's wife, Doris, and their children — they have six — found themselves waiting for Frank, and the family's one car, to return from a blaze.

Family members also backed their car into the driveway, facing the road, so Frank could drive off quickly, and safely to the fire hall to respond to a fire.

"It's been an exciting ride," Doris said, who said she's very proud of her husband. "The kids were very proud of him for his 43 years of commitment."

She and most of their children and grandchildren were at the Fire Department's Jan. 28 annual banquet when Frank was honored with a shadow box containing Holter's badges and a folded flag, presented by Fire Chief Scott Nelson.

"I have only worked with Frank for six of his 43 years with the department," said Nelson. "During that time, Frank has helped mentor officers and has taken an active role in our Fire Prevention Program.

"Frank will be missed, but we certainly wish him well in his retirement."

Holter said he's now entered the "next stage" in his life. A military veteran, he's joined the local American Legion chapter.

He's also looking forward to being able to attend his grandkids sporting events, even when they fall on Monday nights — the RFFD's regular training night.