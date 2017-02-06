Relay For Life gears up for March

The familiar cadence belongs to children's author Dr. Seuss and is adopted by this year's Relay For Life, held annually in River Falls, to raise money to defeat cancer.

This year's event is from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday, March 24, with many fundraising opportunities and recognition events beforehand.

The River Falls contingency continues its fundraising momentum this year after being named No. 2 in the nation per capita in fundraising and invites others to join the fight against cancer.

Kellie Burrows, Relay For Life community manager, says, "It's always exciting to start a new Relay, but especially this year because we were number two in 2016.

"We want to be number one in 2017 and continue to hit cancer hard."

A public information and team captain meeting is set for 6:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, at the River Falls High School library.

Anyone interested can attend. This is also the meeting to order T-shirts.

"Whether you're a survivor, caregiver, family member, friend or team member, Relay For Life gives participants an opportunity to come together as a community to celebrate, remember and fight back against a disease that touches us all." says Andrea Fults, event co-chair this year along with Liz Swank.

It's an opportunity for community members to come together for the common cause and goal of someday ending cancer," she added.

To register a team, donate to the cause or ask questions, go to RelayForLife.org/riverfallswi.

Coming up: Survivor Reception, from 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, at St. Bridget's Catholic Church.