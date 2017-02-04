City talks 'Corridor Planning 101'

A table invited visitors to sign in, another table offered refreshments, and another invited people to join in a raffle drawing for one of 10 Kinni Corridor Project T-Shirts.

The crowd last Thursday evening was there for the Kinni Corridor Project's first "Tech Talk": Kinni Corridor Planning 101.

Consultant Ed Freer, with Short Elliott Hendrickson (SEH), the consulting firm the city hired for the corridor project, led the presentation.

Freer, with years of experience designing river corridor and similar projects, explained the planning for River Falls that's expected to take three years before finishing in 2019.

Freer made it clear that his consulting firm was not there to make decisions, but to assist the city and its residents to make their own decisions.

"This thing is founded on community engagement," Freer said. "We all have a voice."

Freer said projects like the Kinni Corridor Project typically take 20-30 years to fully complete, in phases. Because it's such a big process, Freer said the three-year project timeline makes sense.

The process

It starts with an analysis of the Kinnickinnic River and its attributes, including the land around it. Things to be analyzed include:

• Topography

• Hydrology

• Geology and soils

• Plants

• History and culture

• Land use

• Utilities

• Hydroelectric power

• Regulations

• Past studies and plans

The river will also be looked at from a socioeconomic standpoint.

As the Kinni Corridor committee analyzes those things, it will identify:

• Issues and how they can be overcome

• Opportunities

• Goals and objectives

• Guiding principles

• Corridor definition

• Sustainability

Freer said sustainability is a "three-legged stool." The "legs" are environment, community, and economy. That means, he said, that the project must be sustainable in all three areas.

Next, the Kinni Corridor Committee will look at different options or "alternative scenarios" for the river. They'll examine what the river project would look like with or without the hydroelectric facility, with and without the dams, and a look at uses of parks and opens spaces, trails, ecology and habitat, land use, and more.

Throughout the whole process, the committee will put a lot of effort into community engagement through community meetings, the Kinni Corridor Project website, news releases, future tech talks, committee meetings, surveys and more.

A community planning workshop is set for Sept. 28-29, about a month before a series of Kinni Corridor Committee meetings set to recap the workshop, look at feasibility reports, and create a recommendation to the city council before the council makes a decision on whether or not to relicense the hydroelectric dams.

Community members will be invited to share their input and evaluate all the alternatives.

The committee will then take that information and formulate a recommendation to the city council, which will decide whether to relicense or surrender the license for the city's hydroelectric dams by 2018.

From there, the committee will use community input and the council's decision regarding the hydroelectric facilities to create a final corridor plan, due in 2019.

Freer said the most successful river corridor plans he's worked on in the past have been done in phases.

Throughout the presentation, Freer gave examples of other projects he's worked on, including a project in Detroit, projects for several smaller municipalities on the East Coast, and many more. Those examples were to show how the process works, not necessarily to compare other cities' projects to River Falls.

After the process was explained, the audience was given a chance to ask questions and give comments.

Some expressed concerns: There were questions about how much pollution might be in the sediment under Lake George. (They were told the EPA found very little pollution in the sediment). Others said they thought lakes George and Louise helped prevent pollution from entering the Kinni. Still others expressed happiness that so many were concerned about the river and wanting to cooperate with others in working on the corridor plan.

Rural resident Bill Hansen said he thought the dams were a good source of renewable energy and that Lake George is a great attraction for all ages, especially those who like to feed the ducks.

City Council member Jeff Bjork asked if the city needed to make a decision on the dams before making a plan.

Freer answered questions with the help of City Planner Buddy Lucero and SEH consultant Mark Lobermeier. Bjork was told that both the decision on licensing and the Kinni corridor plan would likely be worked on in tandem.

Kinnickinnic Town resident Peter Bloch said his town has worked with the firm SEH before and had great results.

Resident Michael Page is spokesperson for the group "Friends of the Kinni" that supports removing the city's two dams. Page attended the Tech Talk and later said he was impressed with the attendance.

"The event was just a very nice, technical discussion about the corridor planning process and a nice introduction to that process," he said. "It's great for people to show up and air their concerns and their questions and everything, and I just hope that it all leads to the pursuit of good information that can lean towards a decision that's based on good science."

Lucero, serving as the city's project manager, said the first Tech Talk was very successful.

"I think we were all very happy," he said. "I thought it was very good turnout. Over 160 people showed up, so on a cold night that's always great to have folks come in."

The whole meeting was recorded, Lucero said, and will be shown online. The corridor committee will have a chance to look into questions raised by community as well as the project goes forward.

The full Tech Talk, including questions and answers will be available online at kinnicorridor.org.

The next Tech Talk will focus on ecology. Lucero said a panel of experts was invited to come speak. The talk is set for 6:30 p.m., Thursday, March 9, again in the public library lower level.