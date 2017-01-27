Sen. Leah Vukmir and Rep. Rob Hutton are sponsoring the measure on project labor agreements. A spokesperson for Vukmir said Thursday that no amendments are expected and it could come up for a vote in the Senate committee early next week. Hutton says the Assembly committee expects to take it up the following week.

The full Senate could vote on the proposal as early as Feb. 8 with an Assembly vote expected sometime in March. Unions say the proposal removes local control over bid requests for public projects. But the bill's sponsors say non-union companies shouldn't be excluded from bidding on some projects.

Wisconsinites at March for Life; Dems protest funding cut

Hundreds of thousands of abortion opponents plan to take part in Friday's March for Life in Washington.

About 90 members of Pro Life Wisconsin are among the state residents expected to be there. With Republicans now in control of both the White House and Congress, pro-lifers are increasingly optimistic about nullifying the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin Democrats say House Speaker Paul Ryan's proposal to cut off Planned Parenthood from Medicaid funding would leave 50,000 state residents without access to reproductive care. Senate Democrat Janis Ringhand of Evansville disputes Ryan's claim that other providers would offer women's services including cancer screenings, saying it has not happened where state Republicans cut off funding to Planned Parenthood's rural health centers.

Madison vows to fight possible federal funding loss

MADISON — Madison's mayor says the city will go to court if necessary, to fight any loss of federal funds for providing sanctuary protections to illegal immigrants.

Paul Soglin says the city will continue honoring federal requests to detain immigration violators -- but he says Madison Police will not be used as a "tool to enforce federal immigration laws." On Wednesday, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to withhold federal justice and Homeland Security funds for places that prohibit contact with federal officials about a person's immigration status.

Police Chief Mike Koval says officers do not ask suspects about their immigration status, and they won't change that practice. Soglin says it's not clear whether Madison will be defined as a "sanctuary city" after the Trump administration sets new standards for that.

Lawmakers want DOT to act fast to solve budgeting mess

MADISON — Two state lawmakers who head the Joint Audit Committee want fast reforms after a highly critical audit of the Transportation Department.

Senate Republican Rob Cowles of Green Bay says a lot of money was wasted, and he cannot imagine giving the DOT "any more" until its budgeting is tightened up. Assembly Republican Samantha Kerkman of Salem says more legislative oversight may be needed -- and if nothing else, the DOT should provide annual reports on the cost status of highway projects.

The Legislative Audit Bureau says the DOT could have saved $300 millioin since 2006 by following performance measures like obtaining more than one bid for projects -- and the report said the state's costs doubled from the time road projects were approved to the time they were finished, failing to account for price increases and inflation.

Summit seeks to help police learn from officers' shootings

RACINE — A Wisconsin summit will look for ways to help law enforcement prevent future shootings by officers.

The Johnson Foundation of Racine will hold the summit in May -- and it will bring in three dozen experts from policing and other fields which have high risks for death. Michael Bell, whose son was killed by Kenosha Police 13 years ago, says there's no way for other police agencies to learn from one department's shooting -- and he looks to the National Transportation Safety Board as a model, for the way it reviews factors behind plane crashes and suggests ways to prevent them in the future.

Arizona State professor Michael Scott, who's also helping to plan the summit, says "everybody involved in policing would like to see fewer fatalities." Sixty-four officers were shot and killed by suspects in the United States last year, a 56 percent increase from 2015.

UW-Madison chancellor seeks student admission policy review

MADISON — UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank says she'll ask the Board of Regents to review a policy that bans using criminal histories in deciding whether to admit students.

That's after a Madison student started recruiting for a white nationalist party on campus, more than 10 years after he was convicted of setting fires at two black churches. Thirty-three-year-old Daniel Dropik was sentenced to five years in prison in 2006 for setting fire to the Greater Love Missionary Baptist Church in Milwaukee, and the Trinity African Methodist Episcopal Church in Lansing, Michigan.

The Lansing fire caused $39,000 in damage, while the Milwaukee church had about $850 of damage. Dropik has not registered the American Freedom Party as a new UW campus group, but reports say students still plan to protest the recruiting effort on Tuesday.

Reserve judge named to state ethics commission

MADISON — A reserve judge from Sheboygan has been named to the state Ethics Commission.

Democrats nominated Timothy Van Akkeren to be one of their three members on the six member panel, and Governor Scott Walker made the appointment Thursday. Van Akkeren replaces retired Oneida County Circuit Judge Robert Kinney, who resigned last month while saying that the panel was set up to fail because it's not effective or transparent enough. Van Akkeren was a circuit judge in Sheboygan County from 1989 to last year, and he still serves in a reserve role.

Jackson County deputies fatally shoot suicidal man

BLACK RIVER FALLS — Deputies in Jackson County shot and killed a suicidal man Wednesday night after the subject opened fire on the officers.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded Wednesday evening to repeated 911 calls about a suicidal person who was making threats against law enforcement officers. After deputies arrived, the man fired his weapon. Deputies fired in response, striking and killing the subject.

No deputies were injured. The incident happened in a rural area near Millston about 12 miles southeast of Black River Falls. The names of the subject and the deputies involved have not been released. The Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation into the incident.

New DOT head accepts audit findings but disputes some points

MADISON — The new head of the state DOT says he'll accept recommendations of a critical audit released Thursday that found that road building costs doubled between their conception and their completion.

But Dave Ross, who came in after Mark Gottlieb recently retired, took issue with a finding that the DOT does not follow rules for notifying the public about future projects, saying the agency is in "full compliance." The Legislative Audit Bureau also said the agency could have saved almost 300 million dollars since 2006 by following performance measures, and obtained more than one bid for 363 road contracts.

The Joint Audit Committee's Assembly chair, Samantha Kerkman, says the audit is a "road map" for improvement and the DOT must give taxpayers the most for their money. A spokesman for the governor says the audit supports Scott Walker's long contention that the DOT needs to be more efficient instead of seeking tax and fee hikes.

Schools adding days in June to make up for winter weather closings

LA CROSSE — The start of summer vacation will be delayed in a number of Wisconsin school districts, where officials are adding extra days in June to make up for all the closings this winter.

The La Crosse area received almost 10 inches of snow Wednesday. It was the fifth day this school year that Bangor schools in La Crosse County were closed due to snow and ice storms. The district only budgeted for two "snow days," so kids will lose a day off the Monday after Easter, plus two days in June. Two extra school days in June are also being added in Sparta.