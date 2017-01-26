The Legislative Audit Bureau issued a report Thursday morning saying the DOT planned for more highway projects than it had the money for, because the agency did not do enough to plan for inflation and costs that rose unexpectedly. According to the state auditors, 16 current road projects rose by a total of $3 billion more between the times they were approved and last August -- and the report said the DOT should have done a better job of controlling costs for things like engineering and maintenance.

Republican Gov. Scott Walker has previously called on the DOT to look for ways to be more efficient, instead of raising taxes and fees to cover a transportation shortfall that's estimated at $1 billion.

--

Report: Tax break for private school parents less than projected

MADISON -- A tax break for private school tuition has cost Wisconsin taxpayers less than half of what lawmakers first projected.

The Revenue Department says about 37,000 state income tax returns claimed the tax cut in 2015 totaling $12 million, less than the $30 million projected when GOP lawmakers first put it in the 2013 state budget. Agency spokesman Casey Langan tells the Wisconsin State Journal the saving cannot be used for other spending in the next budget, as it was figured into the overall accounting process in 2016.

Filers who make more than $100,000 per year get two-thirds of the total discounts for private school tuition, which are taken off adjusted gross incomes so those who don't itemize deductions can get the reduction. It averages $388 for those above $100,000 incomes, and $235 for those below.

--

Kind: Trump's hiring freeze to hurt veterans care at Tomah

WASHINGTON -- The congressman who represents the Tomah VA Medical Center says President Donald Trump's new hiring freeze will hurt veterans' care at the facility.

House Democrat Ron Kind of La Crosse says the executive order that Trump signed Monday will only "deepen" a shortage of nurses, psychiatrists, and other health workers at the Tomah VA. The agency's website shows 29 openings at the western Wisconsin veterans' hospital.

Spokesman Matthew Gowan tells WisPolitics.com the center will keep providing the "absolute best care" to veterans. The Tomah VA has been recovering from a scandal that broke two years ago, when excess painkillers were prescribed to patients -- one died from a mixture of medicines -- and another died after showing signs of a stroke while waiting for emergency care at Tomah.

--

DNR board Oks leaving tree stands overnight on public land

MADISON -- The state Department of Natural Resources board has agreed to let hunters leave their tree stands and blinds overnight on agency land in northern Wisconsin.

The public supported the idea at the 2016 Conservation Congress spring hearings. The board adopted a motion unanimously Wednesday allowing overnight placement on DNR-owned land north of Highway 64 from Sept. 1 through the following Jan. 31.

The highway runs from Stillwater, Minn., to Marinette. The board also adopted an amendment limiting the number of stands and blinds left overnight to two per county. Board members said the limit is designed to prevent hunters from laying claim to large swaths of public land by leaving multiple stands out in an area.

--

Unemployment rises slightly in most metros, counties

MADISON -- Unemployment has gone up slightly in seven of Wisconsin's 12 metro areas.

State officials say the Eau Claire area's unadjusted jobless rate jumped 0.6 percent during December to 3.7. Smaller increases were reported in the Appleton, Fond du Lac, Green Bay, Janesville, La Crosse, and Wausau metros.

The Milwaukee area had a 0.1 percent drop in its actual unemployment rate to 3.9 percent. Metro rates ranged 2.7 in Madison to 4.4 in Racine -- and jobless rates rose in 56 of the state's 72 counties, as Bayfield had the highest at 7.5 percent and Dane County had the lowest at 2.6.

--

Man killed on northwest Wis. lake recovered

BIRCHWOOD -- The body of a 60-year-old man has been recovered from a northwest Wisconsin lake where officials say he drove through the ice.

Washburn County sheriff's deputies say David Magnus of Sarona was found Wednesday in about 24 feet of water on Long Lake near Birchwood -- and his pickup truck was found nearby in about 40 feet of water. According to deputies, witnesses heard a loud vehicle spinning on the ice Tuesday night -- and when they checked it out, they saw tracks leading to a hole. After the recent warming trend, sheriff's officials say the ice is not always as thick as it seems.

--

Walker delays announcement on helping rural schools

MADISON -- Schools in Wisconsin's smallest towns will have to wait to see what Gov. Scott Walker has in mind for helping them.

The Republican Walker called off visits Thursday to Wauzeka, Hilbert, Crandon, and Stanley -- where he was going to unveil a plan he says would "dramatically help rural schools" throughout the state. The governor's office says Walker has a cold, and it's not known when the tour will be rescheduled.

Media reports say Walker has been looking at new steps to attract rural teachers, make administration more efficient, expand high speed Internet access, and address requests for more sparsity aid and help with rural transportation.

--

State snow totals vary widely

Much of the southern half of Wisconsin did not get as much snow as expected Wednesday, but scattered areas got dumped.

More than 10 inches fell near Plymouth in Sheboygan County, and part of La Crosse got almost 9.5 inches. Madison picked up 5-6 inches, the Green Bay area had around 3, and many places in the Badger State got 2-7 inches. Milwaukee's Mitchell Intenational Airport only had 0.3 inches of snow -- and it was among the places where mild temperatures near the freezing mark kept the snow to a minimum.

Magee Elementary in Two Rivers is closed due to a broken water main -- but other schools are reopening after dozens were closed Wednesday in south central, southwest, and parts of western Wisconsin. Forecasters say it will remain cloudy throughout Wisconsin Thursday, with a slight chance of flurries and light freezing drizzle.

--

Green Bay man gets prison for drugged-driving death

GREEN BAY -- A Green Bay man will spend more than six-and-one-half years in prison for killing one man and injuring another while driving with presciption drugs in his system.

Fifty-three-year-old John Convery will also have seven years of extended supervision when he leaves prison, on top of a 15 year supervision in an earlier deferred prosecution agreement on two charges in the case. Convery was sentenced Wednesday for driving into a curb where Brian Delebreau died and Paul Price was injured at a Georgia Pacific paper plant in Green Bay in July of 2015.

He was convicted of homicide by negligent driving, causing injury by reckless driving, and possessing a controlled substance. Counts of homicide and injury by intoxicated driving were deferred -- and they could be dropped if Convery stays clean until his next scheduled hearing on his prosecution agreement in 2031.

--

DNR board gives second OK to controversial snowmobile trail

MADISON -- A controversial new snowmobile trail received a second approval from the state Natural Resources Board.

The vote was 6-1 Wednesday to include the 1.4 mile trail in a master plan for Blue Mound State Park west of Madison. The board initially approved the trail one year ago, marking the first time in 20 years that snowmobiling could be allowed in the normally quiet park.

But opponents have long said the trail would create too much noise and fumes -- and they filed suit, saying the Board improperly discussed the project at a private dinner last January. The state Open Meeting Law makes it illegal for majorities of panel members to secretly discuss and agree on government business in advance of public meetings -- and the board later ended its traditional dinners the nights before their sessions.

--

'Modern Family' creator to be grad speaker at UW alma mater

MADISON -- An Emmy winning UW-Madison graduate will return to his alma mater to speak at the university's spring commencement.

Steve Levitan, who helped create the ABC comedy hit "Modern Family," will deliver the keynote address to graduates on May 13 at Camp Randall Stadium. Levitan is 1984 journalism graduate of the UW's flagship campus -- and he's a former news reporter and anchor at WKOW, the Madison TV station that carries "Modern Family." H

e has won nine total Emmys for directing and producing -- plus numerous other awards. The UW announced the commencement speaker on Wednesday.