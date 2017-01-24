Wanted! Upbeat message far from desperate

At the local American Legion — unlike many legion posts across the country — membership is booming.

Commander Larry Larson said there are now 493 members in River Falls. He's got his sights on reaching 500 soon.

That's about 100 more members than eight years ago and a massive leap from last century's humble beginnings. After World War I, the local American Legion post opened with 48 members.

Across the U.S., the organization created by an act of Congress in 1919 has seen legion posts close and national membership decline.

But the trend doesn't hold true in River Falls. In fact, just the opposite. The local Legion post is growing and adding younger members, including women.

The difference, says Larson, is simple: "We are not a good-old-boys club anymore, and we've got a hell of a bunch of hard-working recruiters."

The successful recruiting pitch is this — community involvement.

The aim is to make the Legion so relevant in the community that if it went away, there would be a void.

Bill Gnatzig, a local Legion member for 35 years, said this renewed focus has given him a reason to be much more involved.

Gnatzig has gone from being a passive Legion member to an active one.

"You get people involved by having a purpose to your organization," he said. "That creates some excitement, interest. It gives people a reason to join.

"I was always proud to be part of this organization, but the new dimension is to be active and involved, and I want to make time for that."

During recruiting, potential new Legion members are asked: What can we do for you? Here's what we are doing in the community, are we missing anything? What are you interested in doing?

"They will enjoy this post more if they feel involved," said Jerry Morrow, the Legion's first vice commander and membership chairman.

Not everyone may realize the scope of the Legion's community outreach in the River Falls area.

Last year the local Legion spent more than $14,000 to benefit Assistance Resource Center Community Safety Net; River Falls Youth Baseball Association/Girls Division; St. Bridget Church's Youth Group; special needs students; River Falls High School Senior Grad Party; River Falls Dugout Club; Boy Scouts; Cheese Grater Foundation; Rocky Branch School Family Fun Night; Our Neighbors Place; the nonprofit Halos of the St. Croix Valley; Legion Riders; Community Thanksgiving Dinner; UW-River Falls Vets Club; and Red Cross.

In addition, almost $8,000 was spent on assisting "needy veterans" with auto repairs and payments, rent, meals, utilities, heating fuel and storage.

And more than $4,000 in academic scholarships were awarded. Some went to high school and technical college students.

Last year's community outreach support — in financial terms — was $26,000. But Larson said the Legion's local imprint goes beyond.

The Legion hosts local blood drives; the 2016 Wisconsin AA Legion Baseball state tournament; monthly chicken fry fundraisers for local organizations; assists Meyer Middle School with service projects where students interview and document military experiences of local veterans; and has members volunteering as mentors for those going through the Pierce County Veterans Treatment Court.

Legion member Missy Hildebrandt recently completed mentoring a drug court veteran — for two years, until he got back on his feet.

Legion "mentors" often spend their own money for lunches and gas, not to mention taking time out for court appearances.

Even so, with the positive results, Hildebrandt said it's a "phenomenal program."

Larson said the court mentoring works because veterans relate to other veterans and it "keeps troubled veterans out of jail, keeps them on the right track."

According to Morrow, the local Legion's ability to finance community outreach is made possible by the fact that the organization "is now run like a business."

That means being serious about raising money and devising a yearly budget. This business approach is a recent development.

"This post was about to close back in 2007-08," Larson said. "It was spending more money that it had and not generating new membership."

Today, money is raised by using Legion hall as an affordable venue for weddings, anniversaries, class reunions and fundraising benefits.

For weddings, veteran volunteers help with decorating the hall.

Morrow says these activities generate revenue "to support what we're doing out in the community."

Individuals and businesses also see the value and give back to the Legion — last year 23 such donations totaling just under $12,000 went to Legion coffers.

For veterans who might wish to join the local Legion, consider:

• Dropping by Legion hall, 701 N. Main St., for coffee and a chat every Friday from 8-10 a.m.

• Dropping by Legion hall later in the day Friday for a drink at the bar.

• Call Larson at 715-410-7937 or Morrow at 715-760-1210.

• Visit the Legion's website www.americanlegionpost121.org

The next Saturday night chicken fry at Legion hall is 4-8 p.m. Jan. 21. Girls' traveling basketball is the fundraising beneficiary.

Tickets to the chicken fry are sold at the door or through the sponsoring group.

Regarding the Legion's service-oriented emphasis, Gnatzig described it is a natural fit.

"The American Legion is made up of those who are naturally service-minded, as indicated by their willingness to serve their country as part of the military," he said. "It's not surprising then that this focus on service often carries over into their civilian lives, especially when it is combined and strengthened with the armed forces bond that exists in a veteran's organization.

"Post 121 is a prime example."