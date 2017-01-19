Journal Sentinel columnist Dan Bice says Oshkosh Rep. Gordon Hintz gave his fellow Democrats bingo cards with the governor's catch phrases -- and they were supposed to cross out a space if it had a phrase or subject the Republican Walker spoke about. Hintz says he's done it before, noting that Walker is "so predictable" -- but this is the first time Walker did not give lawmakers full advance texts of his speech, and they only got highlights.

Hintz says he filled out seven of the 24 spaces with phrases like "Thanks to our reforms," "The state of the state is strong," "The Wisconsin comeback is real," and "Fails to mention school referendums." Hintz says he doesn't know of any Democrats who filled out an entire line to get bingo.

--

Crew cleans up wet Skittles from roadway

BEAVER DAM — Dodge County highway crews had the sweet smelling task of cleaning up hundreds of thousands of Skittles that fell from a flatbed pickup truck.

Sheriff's deputies say the red candy pieces were in a wet box that broke apart after being rained on Tuesday night -- and they created a red mess on Dodge County Road S near Beaver Dam. The road was slippery at the time, but officials say the chemicals in the candy might have made the highway easier to drive on. Deputies say the Skittles were intended for feeding cattle.

--

Assembly speaker: Gas tax hike now unlikely

MADISON — State Assembly Speaker Robin Vos now says a gas tax increase to pay for new and improved highways is unlikely to happen.

Speaking at a WisPolitics.com luncheon in Madison Wednesday, the Republican Vos says he's not giving up hope of passing a tax or fee hike if necessary -- and he remains confident that lawmakers can work with Gov. Scott Walker, who refuses to endorse those hikes without corresponding cuts elsewhere. The federal government has said long delays are unacceptable for current projects like the revamping of Milwaukee's Zoo interchange and an expansion of Interstate 94 to the Illinois line.

Also, former DOT Secretary Mark Gottlieb left soon after he told lawmakers that the number of highways in poor shape would double in the coming years without more money for roads. Vos says recent polls show that most people believe there's a problem, and in his words, "We just have to have the courage to actually solve it."

--

State revenues higher, spending lower than projected

MADISON — The state government is taking in more money than expected, while spending less.

The nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau says tax collections will be $455 million higher than projected through the next budget period in mid 2019 — and the state expects to have a surplus of $427 million when the current budget expires on June 30.

That's $322 million more than what Gov. Scott Walker's administration projected last November, and it's due mainly to lower Medicaid health costs. The Republican Walker says the numbers prove that his fiscal policies are working -- and he'll keep pushing for more tax relief, "rewards" for work and more state funds for education at all levels.

Assembly Democrat Gordon Hintz of Oshkosh says the administration artificially made the numbers look good by delaying $100 miillion in debt payments, and as Hintz puts it -- "I wouldn't be pounding my chest like things were great."

--

Walker holds firm to cutting UW tuition, rejects alternative

MADISON — Gov. Scott Walker is holding firm to his plan to cut UW-System tuition in his next state budget package.

That's after GOP Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said he'd rather help only the neediest students by giving them more financial aid. At a WisPolitics.com luncheon Wednesday, Vos said Walker's idea of a tuition cut across the board would "give the same assistance to somebody who could write a check without even blinking."

But Walker spokesman Tom Evenson says UW tuition rose sharply for everyone until four years ago, when the state froze tuition for undergraduate Wisconsin residents -- and as Evenson put it, "The best way to lower the cost of college is to actually lower the cost of college." The Republican Walker announced his plan to cut UW tuition by an undisclosed amount during his State of the State address earlier this month.

--

Former Tomah VA chief of staff gives up state doctor's license

MADISON — The doctor who was let go from the Tomah VA Medical Center for over-prescribing painkillers has agreed to give up his state doctor's license.

David Houlihan reached a settlement with the state Medical Examining Board to drop three complaints against him -- and he will not have to repay the board for the costs of its two year probe. Houlihan was nicknamed the "Candy Man" for his excessive approval of painkillers that played a role in the death of Marine veteran Jason Simcakoski of Stevens Point in 2014.

A U.S. Senate panel blamed failures by the VA's internal watchdog for what happened at Tomah. After he left the VA, Houlihan started a medical practice in La Crosse -- and the state is giving him 30 days to end his practice before giving up his medical license.

--

UW-Madison students asks for dismissal of some sex charges

MADISON — A suspended UW-Madison student wants four of his 21 sex related charges dropped.

Twenty-year-old Alec Cook of Edina, Minn., is due back in Dane County Circuit Court Friday, when a judge will consider the dismissal request. Cook is accused of groping, stalking, and molesting 10 UW-Madison students in the past two years.

His attorneys want two stalking counts dropped along with disorderly conduct and misdemeanor sex assault. They say Cook was not stalking when he spoke with a former classmate and stared at a student in a campus library, and there was conflicting information in a touching incident on a crowded street. Cook is also scheduled to have a preliminary hearing Friday on the various charges. He remains free on a $100,000 bond.

--

Apostle Islands ice caves inaccessible to visitors

CORNUCOPIA — The National Park Service says it's still too dangerous to explore the Apostle Islands ice caves off the Wisconsin shore of Lake Superior.

When accessible, the majestic ice caves have attracted tens of thousands of visitors to the area. The park service says it's not known if or when the ice will be safe enough this season. The caves drew more than 138,000 tourists in 2014 when a deep freeze made the caves accessible for the first time in nearly five years.

--

Former UW-Oshkosh leaders accused of impropriety

OSHKOSH — Court hearings have not been set for two former leaders at UW-Oshkosh accused of improperly transferring $11 million in university funds for five building projects.

The UW Board of Regents filed a civil lawsuit Wednesday against former Oshkosh Chancellor Richard Wells and Vice Chancellor Thomas Sonnleitner. The two are accused of illegally transferring funds from 2010-2014 to the UW-Oshkosh Foundation, and guaranteeing foundation bank loans for the Oshkosh Sports Complex, the Alumni Welcome and Conference Center, the Oshkosh Best Western Waterfront Hotel, and two biodigesters.

The UW-System does not allow campuses to make such guarantees -- and state lawmakers of both parties are considering bills to prevent such transfers from happening again. The UW-System is seeking unspecified damages, and the defendants have not commented.

--

Suspects sought in violent carjacking attempt

NEW BERLIN — Police in the Milwaukee suburb of New Berlin have been looking for two suspects in a violent carjacking attempt Wednesday.

Officials say the victim's car was rear ended about 4:10 a.m. When the victim pulled over and got out of the vehicle, one of the suspects tried driving it away. An altercation ensued, in which the victim was stabbed multiple times. The suspects then drove away in their minivan. Police say the victim was taken to a hospital. The identity and condition of the victim has not been released.