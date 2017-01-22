Hospital's SEARCH program highlighted by governor

Project SEARCH is a nine-month program designed to provide real-life work experience to help individuals with disabilities gain skills needed to enter the workforce.

Allina Health River Falls Area Hospital partnered with the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development, Bridge for Community Life, River Falls School District, Ellsworth School District, TMG and ContinuUs.

Walker recognized River Falls Hospital Project SEARCH graduate and River Falls resident Madelyn Moutray and a fellow Project SEARCH graduate from Wisconsin Rapids in his address:

"Madelyn and Jordan are graduates from Project SEARCH programs in Wisconsin. Each of them are working, and each of them are part of a program for people with disabilities that has a success rate of 88 percent."

Moutray was part of the first class of Project SEARCH interns. She completed the nine month-long job training program at River Falls Area Hospital last June.

Since then, 91 percent of interns from the first class have been employed at various businesses in River Falls and surrounding communities.

Moutray is employed in nutrition services at the hospital and credits the training she received from Project SEARCH as instrumental in helping achieve her goal of working in food service.

"River Falls Area Hospital has been an exceptional place to work and Project SEARCH has truly made it better," said Cynthia Bayer, manager of Quality and Risk for River Falls Area Hospital and a business liaison for the program.

"Our interns have provided departments a new energy and examples of perseverance and accomplishment that are sometimes hard to realize on a day-to-day basis."

The Allina Health River Falls Area Hospital's Project SEARCH program is accepting applications for the 2017-2018 year.

Contact Fabreann Buffington at 715-307-6023 or Fabreann.buffington@rfsd.k12.wi.us for more information.

Project SEARCH was developed at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center in 1996 to train people with developmental disabilities with the skills needed to secure competitive employment.

Since its inception, Project SEARCH has grown from a single program site at Cincinnati Children's to more than 300 sites across the United States and Canada, England, Scotland, Ireland, and Australia. Find more at projectsearch.us.