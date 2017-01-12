Former Pierce HR director dies by suicide

Raymond "R.J." Weitz, 63, killed himself Dec. 29, Portage County Coroner Scott Rifleman confirmed last Thursday. Weitz lived in Stevens Point.

Weitz, who served as Pierce County human resources manager from April 2014 through October 2015, worked as human resources director for Langlade County in northeastern Wisconsin from October 2015 until Nov. 18, 2016.

According to a news release from the Marathon County Sheriff's Office in Wausau, former Langlade County Sheriff Bill Greening asked Marathon County to conduct an internal investigation Dec. 1 for alleged misconduct by Weitz.

It's not uncommon for a county to ask another county's sheriff's department to conduct an internal investigation to avoid conflict of interest, said a representative from Marathon County.

Their investigation into Weitz's conduct ended Jan. 3 when Langlade County Interim Sheriff John Schunke requested the matter be concluded based on confirmation of Weitz's death.

Greening, who was succeeded by Schunke, detailed in a Dec. 28 letter to the Antigo Times why he resigned mid-December two years before his term was up. He said his concerns about Weitz and his practices were ignored by the Langlade County Board and its committees.

News releases from both Langlade and Marathon counties say both sheriff's departments consider the case closed and declined further comment on the reasons behind the investigation.