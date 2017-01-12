A few years ago, the state made people register to buy cold medicines that were often used in homemade meth labs -- but these days, the government says Wisconsin's meth is made in Mexico, and it comes ready made from California or neighboring Minnesota. Officials say meth usage remains the highest in northwest Wisconsin, while expanding south and eastward during the past five years.

Federal official: Walker's drug tests for food stamps is illegal

WASHINGTON — The federal official who runs the food stamp program says it's illegal to make recipients pass drug tests to get the benefits, as Gov. Scott Walker wants to require in Wisconsin.

Kevin Concannon, an undersecretary in the USDA, says Walker's office made the request to his department -- and it consulted with agency attorneys who found that the law "absolutely" does not allow the drug tests. In his State of the State speech this week, the Republican Walker spoke of his ongoing effort to make able bodied adults pass drug tests to be in the Food Share program -- and those who fail the tests could get tax funded treatment.

Walker says employers tell him about what he calls "dramatic needs" to find workers who can pass drug tests -- and he has asked the incoming Trump administration to make the change. But Concannon tells the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that Trump cannot change the food stamp law without the approval of Congress.

Senate starts Obamacare repeal; Baldwin amendment defeated

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Republicans have started the process of repealing Obamacare.

Wisconsin's Ron Johnson joined his party's majority when the Senate voted 51-48 just after midnight in favor of a budget resolution that instructs committees to start drafting bills to dismantle the Affordable Care Act. Johnson made his disdain for Obamacare a major part of his first election campaign in 2010 -- and he joined fellow Republicans in striking down a flurry of Democratic amendments, including one from Wisconsin's Tammy Baldwin that would have continued letting young adults stay on their parents' health insurance until they're 26.

Baldwin and the other Democrats adopted a slogan accusing the GOP of making America "sick again." She voted against the budget resolution, which the House is expected to take up Friday.

Survey: Most Wisconsinites will take 2-3 vacations this year

MADISON — Three of every four Wisconsinites will travel somewhere this year, and 55 percent will take two or three vacations mostly between now and September.

The figures come from the automobile organization AAA's Consumer Pulse survey, which also shows that one of every five Wisconsin travelers will leave the United States in 2017, mostly to Mexico, the Caribbean, and Europe. Almost 80 percent in AAA's nationwide survey expect to visit national parks this year -- four of every 10 Americans would consider a river cruise for an upcoming trip -- and more people seek deeper connections to the places and people they see at their destinations.

The high travel expectations come despite higher gas prices. The Wisconsin AAA reports an average price of $2.35 cents per gallon Thursday for regular unleaded -- almost 40 cents more than this time last year.

DeForest native named Wisconsin's Fairest of the Fairs

WISCONSIN DELLS — A southern Wisconsin native has been named the state's 51st Fairest of the Fairs.

Rebecca Starkenburg was crowned Wednesday night in Wisconsin Dells at the annual convention of the Wisconsin Association of Fairs. She's a junior at South Dakota State University, majoring in agricultural communications -- and she beat out 39 other contestants to become the spokesperson for the dozens of county, district, and state fairs throughout Wisconsin. Starkenburg, a native of DeForest in Dane County, will also serve as the official hostess for the Wisconsin State Fair in August. She replaces Gloria Kesler of Menasha.

State judges asked to pull out of campaign donors' cases

MADISON — Fifty-four retired Wisconsin judges want the State Supreme Court to make current judges withdraw from cases that involve their campaign donors.

In 2010, the Supreme Court told judges on all levels that a litigant's campaign spending is not enough to make a judge withdraw. Now, the retired judicial group has filed a petition seeking what it calls a "bright line" on conflicts of interest.

The judges say that "as money in elections becomes more predominant, citizens rightfully ask whether justice is for sale" -- and large campaign donations to judges and Supreme Court justices strike at "the heart" of a judicial function that needs public respect to function. The group includes former Supreme Court Justices Louis Butler and Janine Geske. Roggensack has not commented.

Fond du Lac High School, police deal with threat

FOND DU LAC — Students and others will see a bigger police presence at Fond du Lac High School, where a staff member found a note in a hallway which threatened an incident for Thursday.

Police and school administrators say they do not believe the threat is credible, after they investigated it. But Principal Michelle Hagen says all threats must be taken seriously. She sent email and voicemail messages to parents late Wednesday informing them of the threat, and that school would take place as usual Thursday with more law enforcement on hand.

Milwaukee County, city embroiled in new pension dispute

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett says there's no way the city will cover part of a large backdrop pension payment to a retired Milwaukee County employee.

Marilyn Booker, a retired paralegal in the district attorney's office, gets a $28,000 annual pension. She also received a lump sum of $424,000 as part of a pension deal the County Board quietly approved in 2001. A county official says Booker worked for the city of Milwaukee from 1979 to 1981, so the city should pay 10 percent of her backdrop, which is given to retirees as bonuses for working past their earliest retirement dates.

Once they were made public, they forced the resignation of then County Executive Tom Ament and the recalls of seven county supervisors. The backdrops were later dropped for workers not already eligible for them.

Oshkosh man accused of abusing 2-month-old daughter

OSHKOSH — A 31-year-old Oshkosh man has been arrested on suspicion of abusing his 2-month old daughter.

Television station WBAY reports that the Oshkosh Police Department says the child suffered injuries consistent with shaken baby syndrome. Investigators say the alleged abuse happened Tuesday.

Police say the father took the child to Mercy Medical Center. The girl was later transported to Children’s Hospital in Milwaukee. Oshkosh Police say the child’s condition is unknown at this time. Police did not release the name of the suspect. He has been taken to jail.

Report: 21,000 Wisconsinites go to work to keep food stamps

MADISON — State officials say 21,000 people started new jobs since July of 2015, as a condition for keeping their food stamps.

A Republican law requires able bodied adults to spend 80 hours per month in jobs or job training, or else they'd lose their eligibility for the Food Share program. The law applies to childless adults ages 18 to 49. The state Health Services agency says more than 64,000 people lost their benefits after failing to meet the work and training requirements for three straight months.