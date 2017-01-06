Christmas kitty now seeking new home for new year

Another River Falls resident, Jennifer Gunderson, and her mom Jackie Heller thought they'd found the same cat a home as a companion animal for an elderly woman in the assisted living facility where Heller works.

Unfortunately, the assisted living facility's regulations won't allow the resident to adopt Jack, and Jack is once again without a home.

The male cat is now at a temporary foster home in Hastings, Minn., with Meghan Gubin, a friend of Gunderson's. Meanwhile, Gunderson is scrambling to find Jack a home or a place to stay.

"I feel so bad," Gunderson said. It was going to work out so nicely at the assisted living had all the requirements been met, and I know he would've been loved there. I feel bad for him, because that would've been a great situation. But this just means that there's another loving family out there that he's supposed to be with."

Gunderson first came across Jack via a story on the River Falls Journal website about Jack. The cat had been found by local resident Katie Chaffee's sister Gina.

Jack, an orange tabby male, was fostered by Chaffee at her home from Dec. 14 to Dec. 26.

This approximately two-year-old intact male had either escaped or been dumped on Swedish Mission Road, a short country road about two miles west of River Falls.

"Jack" was spotted Sunday morning, Dec. 11, slinking across the fields.

"By Monday he was all the way up a large pine tree, making no secret of his presence by plaintively meowing," Chaffee said. "Since he was far out of reach, it remained for him to figure out a way back to earth.

"Tuesday he was nowhere in sight but food and water were left for him in the barn. Jack apparently didn't know that a barn would provide shelter and perhaps a rodent or two to make a meal of. The food remained untouched.

"By 6 p.m. Wednesday, he was hanging around the house, having miraculously escaped the clutches of the two resident Jack Russell Terriers who are always willing to befriend a feline with murderous intentions."

The cat was finally lured into the garage with food, and Chaffee, who already had a cat, was called in for assistance.

However, Chaffee's cat did not get along with Jack.

Said Chaffee, "Jack has been at my house since Dec.14 and the war between cats new and old is not diminishing. Ceasefires are called frequently but just as frequently violated. 'Old' cat, who is only three years old himself, is now unable to stand on his right front paw and is hiding under the bed."

Chaffee took Jack to the vet. He's had all his shots and a flea treatment. He has also been neutered.

Chaffee said Jack is a very sweet cat, affectionate without being clingy, interested in everything, trainable and using the litter box faithfully.

Chaffee said Jack seems to be too much of a house cat to fare very well in the great outdoors.

"He loves to be petted and held, and doesn't seem at all interested in going outdoors, but that may change as his memory of the recent outdoor trauma recedes," she said.

"I'm very appreciative of Katie taking the cat in," said Gunderson. "She did really well with record-keeping and taking the cat to the vet. She even provided a litter box and some food."

Chaffee said she and her sister wanted to help Jack because he didn't seem likely to survive without assistance, especially with the frigid temperatures when he was found.

"He did not seem to be a savvy survivalist able to face the threat of dogs, starvation and hypothermia," Chaffee said. "What were we gonna do, being a couple of softies and all?"

Anyone interested in adopting Jack can contact Gunderson at 715-441-9159.

Editor's note: Gunderson's number included a typo in the Jan. 5 print edition of the River Falls Journal. The correct phone number is shown above.