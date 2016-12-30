Is it The Lutheran Home or Susie's Home?

Born in Nebraska, Herink, 62, diagnosed as a baby with cerebral palsy, moved into The Lutheran Home in 1975 shortly after it opened.

Now Herink must find a new home and move out. After more than 41 years, The Lutheran Home is closing. The shutdown comes in February.

Typical for Susie, she listened to the closing announcement earlier this month and, without panicking, immediately began looking ahead.

She was heard to ask a Lutheran Home social worker, "Where is Susie going to be?"

Like more than two dozen other Lutheran Home residents, Susie is looking for new digs. Her family caregivers are close to settling on Comforts of Home in Hudson.

Last Thursday Susie said she's sad — but not scared — about having to leave her home of 41 years.

When her sister Joan Benimon and sister-in-law Pam took her to visit a room at Hudson's Comforts of Home, Susie giggled and asked if she could move in now.

Susie comes from a very big family. She's the fourth child of 10 siblings.

Her parents, John and Dorothy Herink, are both deceased. They moved their family of seven from Nebraska to a farm in Roberts in 1958.

Susie's siblings, some who still live in the area, are: John (Elaine) Herink; Ken (Pam) Herink; Joan Benimon; Linda (Mark) Fallin; Bonnie (Jeff) Reed; Connie Shaffer; Margie (Mike) Madsen; Jeff Herink (deceased); and Calvin Herink.

Sister-in-law Pam Herink said Susie has lived a full life at The Lutheran Home:

"Although Susie has special needs with an IQ of a 6-year-old, she thrived at The Lutheran Home as the staff consistently met her physical needs as well as empowering her to make her own decisions by giving her choices, always treating her with respect and dignity."

Pam's husband, Ken, Susie's brother and guardian, expressed similar gratitude:

"The care center has been for 41 years a very special place to a lot of people. The sensitivity of their employees made it so.

"Watching the staff interact with the residents was a joy to every member of our family for each visit. It was especially good for Susie's needs. We were truly blessed."

Both family and staff caregivers say Susie has matured as a person at The Lutheran Home.

"When she first came here at age 21, she was more somber and kept to herself," Pam said. "So I didn't know what an extrovert she was.

"She's blossomed living in The Lutheran Home all these years — she's active, outgoing, joking and can hold her own with anyone. She speaks her mind."

Pam says that carefree attitude is due to the trust and security Susie's felt for decades as a Lutheran Home resident.

Susie has a new TV that's never turned on. She's rarely in her room, preferring to hang out by the 3rd floor desk, but often drifting on to the other floors, including the main office by the entrance.

Susie can't help herself. She just wants to be where the action is, with visitors coming and going and people to chat with.

"With her personality, Susie makes herself known around here," says sister Joan. "She always has."

Susie is also recognized by Main Street motorists as she's pushed in a wheelchair outside. They lower their windows, wave and shout, "Hi Susie, how are you doing?"

Susie enjoys shopping at the Dollar General store on North Main Street and outings to McDonald's for Happy Meals. She likes having her nails and hair done by Lutheran Home volunteers and the in-house hair dresser.

She's also fond of keeping buckets of dominoes to play with, along with playing Bingo and also a portable bowling game with a Nerf ball.

Whether she's at The Lutheran Home or somewhere else, Pam says one thing is clear about her sister-in law: "Susie is a special lady who brings joy to everyone she meets."