Area’s only operating animal shelter given the all clear

The grueling Canine Brucellosis quarantine came after one of the shelter's pups adopted in June 2015 was diagnosed with this disease.

Said founder Colleen O’Shaughnessy, “It has been a long haul and we are so grateful for all the support through this trying time. Not only did we lose some of our treasured rescues along the way but our current rescues were hindered from finding their new forever homes and with us being a dual facility and having boarding patrons, we lost important revenue that is used for the care of our rescues.

“We’ve struggled to keep positive during these last few months when we were blindsided by others testing positive for this disease, forcing us to make some very difficult decisions -- decisions that will haunt all of us.

“We had to endure three rounds of whole kennel testing as well as second level testing on one dog that kept coming up with a false positive.

“It seemed like we were in a losing battle but we continued to fight -- we had to for the sake of our rescues.”

O'Shaughnessy expressed deep thanks to Dr. Knudson, Dr. Schlichting and the entire staff at New Richmond Veterinary Clinic for continuing to provide care for Gregory's rescues while the shelter ran short on funds due to the quarantine.

In a news release from the shelter says of the veterinary staff:

“They came to the facility to provide services to help us comply with the quarantine protocol. Their coming to us helped tremendously as we had no idea how we were going to safely test our entire kennel without exposing others to this disease.

“They made a huge difference by easing our anxiety in that regard. We are overwhelmed by their confidence in our program and in believing in our dedication to our rescue animals.”

Several dogs perished during the months of the disease outbreak.

Because of that, Gregory's also announced: “In the spirit of the holidays, there will be lighting candles for their beloved Kelso, precious Frannie, and the sweet designer pups Nina, Gucci, Armani and Girbaud, who lost their lives to this awful disease.

“They are symbols of what it means to be a rescue and they will never be forgotten.”

Added O'Shaughnessy: “We were tested, and we have had our hearts broken but we will continue on because it's the right thing to do, for if we don't their lives will have had no meaning.

“They mattered to all of us and we promise to continue, as those in our future will have no one if we ignore our duty. These lives were not lost in vain.”