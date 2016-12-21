Rescued cat needs a loving home

Chaffee said Jack seems to be too much of a house cat to fare very well in the great outdoors.

This approximately two-year-old intact male had either escaped or been dumped on Swedish Mission Road, a short country road about two miles west of River Falls.

"Jack" was spotted Sunday morning, Dec. 11, slinking across the fields.

"By Monday he was all the way up a large pine tree, making no secret of his presence by plaintively meowing," Chaffee said. "Since he was far out of reach, it remained for him to figure out a way back to earth.

"Tuesday he was nowhere in sight but food and water were left for him in the barn. Jack apparently didn’t know that a barn would provide shelter and perhaps a rodent or two to make a meal of. The food remained untouched.

"By 6 p.m. Wednesday he was hanging around the house, having miraculously escaped the clutches of the two resident Jack Russell Terriers who are always willing to befriend a feline with murderous intentions."

The cat was finally lured into the garage with food, and Chaffee, who already had a cat, was called in for assistance.

Said Chaffee, "Jack has been at my house since Dec.14 and the war between cats new and old is not diminishing. Ceasefires are called frequently but just as frequently violated. “Old” cat, who is only three years old himself, is now unable to stand on his right front paw and is hiding under the bed."

Jack has been to the vet and has had all his shots and flea treatment. He was scheduled for neutering Wednesday.

Chaffee said Jack is a very sweet cat, affectionate without being clingy, interested in everything, trainable and using the litter box faithfully.

"He loves to be petted and held, and doesn’t seem at all interested in going outdoors, but that may change as his memory of the recent outdoor trauma recedes," she said.

Jack is bunking at Katie Chaffee’s house on Falls Street in the city of River Falls but is very much wanting a new home. Chaffee's said her other cat, Harry, would also not be sorry to see the end of this experiment and to become an only-kitty again.

So, if you can offer Jack a home, please contact Chaffee at 715-425-8434 or 715-307-0880.