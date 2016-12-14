Fire Chief Scott Nelson said his crew looked at power to a circuit in the house that wasn't working. Those inside had already called an electrician. The occupants and firefighters tried to find where the smoky smell was coming from.

“We could not determine (that) and the smoke dissipated,” Nelson said. “A final search showed no hot spots, smoke or fire in all three floors.”

Nelson said the fire crew left the scene at 6 p.m., “leaving the electrician to troubleshoot the electrical problem.”

But less than a half hour later, firefighters were called back. This time the caller said there was charring to a first floor wall.

Arriving firefighters could also see smoke coming from the eaves of the house.

“Crews were able to locate the fire, which was hidden between the ceiling and floor in the entryway,” Nelson said. “Crews cut open the area and ensured the fire and smoldering materials were extinguished.”

Firefighters left the Fourth Street house around 8 p.m.

Nelson said there were no injuries. Those in the house got out safely.

The fire caused an estimated $50,000 damage to the church-owned house.

A crew from the Ellsworth Fire Department came to River Falls to provide backup in case there was another fire call.

River Falls Police and EMS also assisted at the scene.