Democrat Hillary Clinton's campaign said it would do what it could to take part in the recount, even though candidates Jill Stein of the Green Party and independent Rocky De La Fuente were the only ones who requested it -- and either candidate or both must pay the estimated $1 million cost. A Green Party spokesperson says the request came after elections experts said they saw what they called "statistical anomalies" in Wisconsin vote totals.

The Elections Commission says it plans to hold a teleconference with county clerks Wednesday to go over the process -- and they'll hustle to complete the tally by the federal deadline of Dec. 13.

Republican winner Donald Trump issued two tweets Sunday condemning the recount, saying, "So much time and money will be spent -- same result, sad." In another tweet, Trump claimed he won the popular vote "if you deduct the millions of people who voted illegally," but he did not say where those votes may have been cast.

--

Speaker Vos: 'No easy answers' to solving $1B road shortfall

Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has given his Republican colleagues a list of options to solve the state's transportation funding problem.

In a 27-page document called "No Easy Answers," Vos spelled out the possibilities that can be considered when the party starts holding public hearings one week from Tuesday on a nearly $1 billion shortfall in the next two year state budget. The possible plans include $1 increases in vehicle registration and driver license fees, a $.01 jump in the gas tax, efforts to eliminate future roundabouts, bike paths, large Interstate waysides, and bicycle paths -- and being more efficient, which GOP Gov. Scott Walker favors with no increase in taxes or fees.

Vos says transportation is a bigger concern for job creators than tax breaks or cuts in environmental regulations. The speaker says he prefers not to negotiate by drawing what he calls "hard lines in the sand."

--

Baldwin says she'll support wolf delisting

MADISON – U.S. Senate Democrat Tammy Baldwin says she has no problem supporting the removal of grey wolves from the federal endangered species list.

Republican state lawmakers Tom Tiffany and Adam Jarchow are urging Congress to let the state regain the management of its 900 wolves -- and they say Baldwin's support could put other Democrats on board and give the measure a better chance of passing.

Baldwin says wolves are straying closer to livestock herds, killing both farm animals and family pets. Because of that, she says parents are not letting their kids play where they normally do. Baldwin says it should be up to the state to decide its own management plan that keeps everyone's interests in mind -- including Indian tribes where wolves are of "unique significance."

--

Trump narrows down voter fraud allegations

President Elect Donald Trump now claims there was "serious voter fraud" in Virginia, New Hampshire, and California where Democrat Hillary Clinton won -- and he capped off a series of tweets Sunday by accusing the media of "serious bias" by not highlighting it.

The Republican Trump also blasted Clinton for backtracking on her promise to accept the Nov. 8 results by getting involved in the Wisconsin recount that's expected to begin Thursday -- the first of three recounts sought by Green Party candidate Jill Stein and independent Rocky De La Fuente with the others in Michigan and Pennsylvania. Conservatives have highlighted a report from radio host Alex Jones who claims that 3 million illegal immigrants voted. Politifact calls the claim "highly suspect" and Internet fact checker Snopes calls it unproven.

--

HUD report: Homelessness declines by 6 percent in Wisconsin

WASHINGTON -- The number of homeless people in Wisconsin has dropped by 6 percent during the past year.

That's according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which says the state rate had more than twice the decline of the national numbers that were taken on one night in January. HUD says almost 5,700 state residents were listed as homeless this year -- including 2,800 who have children, 415 veterans, and 276 who were chronically homeless.

A HUD spokeswoman says Wisconsin had a 62 percent drop in chronic homelessness since 2010 -- and a 10 percent overall drop during that time. The government says the Wisconsin figures show that its national goals are closer to be met -- including the end of homeless veterans by last year, an end to chronic homelessness by next year, and ending it for families and children by 2020.

--

Nurses start dispensing medicine at Lincoln Hills

MADISON -- Guards are no longer handing out medicines to juvenile inmates at the state's Lincoln Hills boys school and Copper Lake girls school in northern Wisconsin.

Six nurses have been hired to administer medicines, after reports that guards twice gave a 15-year-old boy the wrong psychiatric medicine -- and a short time later, the boy's proper medication was given to somebody else. Nurses soon replaced guards as the medical dispensers in the unit where the two inmates lived -- and the practice was extended to all cottages in mid November.

State juvenile corrections administrator John Paquin calls it the "right thing to do," and he said a seventh new nurse would probably be hired to make sure that only medical staffers administer the needed medicines. The Lincoln Hills complex is being investigated for numerous alleged abuses to youth inmates, as well as possible federal civil rights violations.

--

Minnesota man killed in Portage crash

PORTAGE -- A 41-year-old man has died after he started doing a U-turn near Portage, and was hit by an approaching SUV.

Columbia County sheriff's deputies say the crash blocked Highway 33, just east of Interstate 90/94 about 2:45 p.m. Sunday. The man doing the U-turn was from Winona, Minn., and deputies say he might have been influenced by a controlled substance at the time of the crash.

The SUV driver was a 27-year-old man from Eagan, Minn. Both he and a female passenger were taken to a Portage hospital with non life threatening injuries. No names were immediately released.

--

Milwaukee County sheriff meets with Trump

NEW YORK, N.Y. -- A Monday meeting is scheduled between Milwaukee County Sheriff David A. Clarke Jr. and president-elect Donald Trump.

A Trump aide confirmed the Monday meeting. Clarke has been mentioned as a possible appointee to lead the Department of Homeland Security, even though he is a Democrat. A spokeswoman for Clarke wouldn't confirm the appointment.

Clarke has called for American citizens suspected of being terrorists to be treated as enemy combatants, who could be questioned without an attorney, arrested and held indefinitely. He says America is at war and the cases should be handled by military tribunals.

--

White House Christmas tree comes from northeastern Wisconsin

WASHINGTON -- A 19-foot Balsam-Veitch fir tree arrived at the White House Friday.

The tree from Dave and Mary Vander Velden of Oconto will serve as the official White House Christmas tree for the 2016 holiday season. It will stand in the White House Blue Room and will be decorated to honor the United States military. First Lady Michelle Obama will welcome military families to the White House Tuesday for the unveiling of the tree and its ornaments.

--

Teen accused of stabbing sister

MADISON -- A 16-year-old Madison girl is being held in the Dane County Juvenile Reception Center after allegedly stabbing her sister Friday afternoon.

The girl was reportedly arguing with her 24-year-old sister when a mirror was broken. The teen allegedly used a broken piece of that mirror to stab her sister several times in the arm.

The older sister was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The younger sister was taken into custody without any resistance.

--

Wausau man arrested in road rage incident involving bat

WAUSAU -- A 53-year-old Wausau man is facing charges after police say he started a road rage incident and allegedly hit another man's car with a baseball bat.

Officers say the incident happened Thursday night. Investigators say the Wausau man cut off a man he knew, got out of his car, then began beating the other man's car with a baseball bat.

That man then got out of his car, took the bat, and hit the Wausau man in the head with it. Officers say the Wausau man pulled out a gun, and the fight ended. The man was treated at a hospital for injuries then arrested on charges including reckless endangerment of safety, battery, disorderly conduct and possession of THC.