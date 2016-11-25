State officials say there's no sign that anyone hacked the limited electronic ballots, noting that 85-percent of all ballots are on paper. As of late Thursday, $4.2 million was raised on Stein's campaign website -- and her group "congratulated" donors for making Wisconsin the first state to finance a recount.

The move comes after a report in New York Magazine that hackers reduced the numbers of votes counted electronically -- and Clinton may have won in Wisconsin instead of Republican Donald Trump. Officials in Wisconsin and Michigan say they've found nothing amiss, and the Boston Globe says a key figure in the magazine article calls it inaccurate with "incorrect numbers."

Stein's campaign manager, David Cobb, says she wants to expose how "untrustworthy" the election system is -- and a lawyer from Ohio provided an alert on how Stein should proceed.

--

Cheesehead vows to wear shorts until Packers win

MERRILL -- There's snow on the ground in north central Wisconsin, and it got much colder in the past week, but that's not stopping a Packers fan from wearing shorts both outdoors and in, until his team wins a game.

Glenn Seefeldt of Merrill tells WAOW-TV that people think he's "nuts" for exposing his legs to temperatures in the 20s and 30s -- but he often wears shorts, and he told his family early in the Packers' current four- game losing streak that he would wear them until they win.

He later got into a $100 bet that he wouldn't give in. Las Vegas oddsmakers have bad news for Seefeldt, as the Packers are a 3.5- to 4-point underdog on Monday night at Philadelphia.

--

Wisconsin flu season about to worsen

MADISON -- Wisconsin's flu season is underway, and health officials expect growing numbers of cases within the next few weeks.

The state Health Services Department confirmed 30 cases as of Nov. 12, and five were serious enough to admit the patients to intensive care. No deaths were reported in the state's update, which normally comes out weekly about now.

State and local health officials encourage people to get flu shots soon if they haven't already, as it normally takes a few days for the vaccine to become effective. Last year, experts said the annual vaccine did a good job of matching the strains of flu that many people suffered -- and the same is expected this year, even though it doesn't always turn out that way.

--

DNR: Some hunters confused by new deer registration system

MADISON -- This is the second year that Wisconsin requires hunters to register their deer electronically, and officials say some are still confused by it.

The DNR's Kevin Wallenfang says a relatively small number of people don't realize they still must register their kills -- and the DNR's website boldfaces the word "mandatory" in telling hunters how to register. They can do it online or by phone, or they can go to a site that has computers and phones for public use.

Dozens of places stopped registering deer and bear last year, which critics called a money saving move that removed some of the personal enjoyment of hunting. Wallenfang says the new system cuts down on poaching, and the DNR relies on the registration numbers to set a strategy for managing the deer herd.

--

Man in controversial Obama costume: No racial intent

MADISON -- One of two men who wore controversial costumes to the Oct. 29 Badger football game at Camp Randall Stadium has apologized, saying he accepts responsibility for his actions.

Lee Johnson says there was "no racial intent" when he and Nick Johnson, a relative, attended the game. One of them wore masks of President Obama and Hillary Clinton in a prison jumpsuit with a rope tied to a noose around the neck. The other held the rope and wore a Donald Trump mask. Lee Johnson apologized for his "poor judgment."

--

Wildlife rehab center asks hunters to donate deer hearts

ANTIGO -- As the Wisconsin gun deer season enters its final weekend, a wildlife rehab center asks hunters to donate the hearts of the deer they take.

Marge Gibson, head of the Raptor Education Group near Antigo, says her rehab center can really use deer hearts because they provide great food for the larger raptors and eagles the facility nurses from injuries. Gibson tells Wisconsin Public Radio that most hunters don't eat the deer hearts -- so instead of letting them go to waste, she asks that they be given to raptors which consider them a "perfect food" because the hearts are "all muscle." The Antigo center currently has almost 20 injured eagles. Gibson says they'll gobble up the deer hearts because they can eat up to three pounds of food each day.

--

DNR expected to adopt federal clean air standards

MADISON -- The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is expected to adopt federal air pollution standards for the state at its Dec. 14 meeting.

It took four years to reach this point. The Environmental Protection Agency released more strict limit on fine particulate matter in January 2013 and Wisconsin law requires the DNR to match those standards. Two environmental groups filed a lawsuit two years ago to force the state agency to take that step. The suit was settled last year.

--

Wisconsin reacts to U.S. education secretary nominee

MADISON -- The advocacy group School Choice Wisconsin is pretty happy.

Betsy DeVos, president-elect Donald Trump's nominee for U.S. Education Secretary is receiving starkly contrasting responses, depending on point of view. Republican Gov. Scott Walker congratulated DeVos, calling her his friend.

Wisconsin Congressman Mark Pocan, a Democrat, calls the nomination really bad news for public schools. The liberal advocacy group One Wisconsin Now says she is a billionaire whose hobby is supporting campaigns to steal public school dollars.

--

Lincoln Hills now has better trained guards, supervisors

MADISON -- Wisconsin's embattled juvenile corrections facility is starting to get more highly trained guards, and supervisors have been taught to be more effective.

State administrator John Paquin tells the Wisconsin State Journal that new guards must go through a seven week "pre-service academy" before they can work at the Lincoln Hills boys' school and Copper Lake girls' facility near Irma in Lincoln County. Paquin says the first class of 24 guards completed their academy training in October, and everyone who supervises the guards have been shown how to communicate better, put a lid on volatile situations, and respond better to incidents.

Two federal investigations continue at the Irma institutions, amid numerous allegations of inmate abuse and other misconduct, along with alleged civil rights violations. Corrections Secretary Jon Litscher ordered the changes after virtually all former officials responsible for the youth facilities either quit or were let go.

--

Superior mayor aligns retirement to scheduled election

SUPERIOR -- The longtime mayor of Superior will leave almost two weeks earlier than he planned.

The Common Council has accepted Bruce Hagen's resignation and named him the interim mayor until next April 17, the day before his replacement takes office. Hagen was planning to leave April 30 after 18 years and four and one-half terms, but he did not want taxpayers to shell out money for a special election -- so voters will pick the new mayor April 4 when they're scheduled to vote on other local and state offices, and Hagen will leave one day before the new person is sworn in. The 70-year-old Hagen says the stress of his five total decades of public service has "taken its toll."

--

Bo Ryan's ex lover sues 8 UW-Madison officials

MADISON -- A woman who had a five-year affair with former Wisconsin men's basketball coach Bo Ryan has filed a defamation lawsuit against eight UW-Madison officials.

Chancellor Rebecca Blank and Athletic Director Barry Alvarez are among the defendants in a suit filed by Robin Van Ert in Madison's U.S. District Court. She claims the officials did not properly carry out their duties when they investigated whether Ryan used school funds to have her travel with him -- and she was hurt by the public release of a UW letter saying the probe against Ryan ended with no charges.

Van Ert seeks unspecified damages, alleging that her reputation was harmed, and she had to close a therapeutic massage business for cancer patients while claiming the university deprived her of due process and invaded her privacy. The Wisconsin State Journal says the school won't comment.

--

Police seek woman who used fake ID to get $16K from credit union

MIDDLETON -- Madison-area authorities are looking for a woman who apparently used fake identification to get more than $16,000 from a credit union.

The woman identified herself as Karina Gomez last month, using what is now thought to have been a false ID. She is accused of fraudulently obtaining cash advances at UW Credit Union offices in Middleton and Madison. Witnesses say she was a brunette, with the top layer of her hair dyed blond. She could have been traveling in a small, dark-colored Chevy crossover vehicle.