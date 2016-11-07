Clinton's running mate, Tim Kaine, campaigned Sunday in La Crosse, Green Bay, and Milwaukee, while Trump called off a visit to West Allis, but did appear in neighboring Minnesota. Clinton herself has not been in Wisconsin since the April primary -- and if she doesn't make a last minute appearance, Clinton would be the first major White House candidate since 1972 to stay away.

--

Polls indicate historic voting shift for Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE -- When the presidency and the U.S. Senate are on the ballot, Wisconsinites most often elect people of the same party to those posts.

But this year, polls show that Wisconsin's two top choices on Tuesday may not be of the same party. Last week's Marquette poll gave Democrat Hillary Clinton a six-point edge against Republican Donald Trump -- while Democrat Russ Feingold had his lead cut to one point against Senate incumbent Ron Johnson.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel says Trump gets 10 percent lower support from GOP women than Johnson -- and Johnson is performing 10 percent better than Trump in the Milwaukee TV market. The last time Wisconsin voters split their choices for the two offices was in 1968, when they endorsed GOP President Richard Nixon and Senate Democrat Gaylord Nelson.

--

Memorial fund created for slain Stout student

MENOMONIE -- The University of Wisconsin Stout is doing all it can to remember Hussain Saeed Alnahdi.

The school yesterday created a memorial fund to honor Alnahdi. Police are still looking for the man who beat him outside a downtown pizza shop last weekend. Alnahdi died a day after the attack. Hundreds of students turned out for a candlelight vigil for Alnahdi Thursday night.

--

Despite FBI decision, Ryan says Clinton put U.S. 'secrets at risk'

House Speaker Paul Ryan of Janesville says Democrat Hillary Clinton still compromised national security, even though the FBI says it won't charge her with that.

The Wisconsin Republican issued a statement Sunday, after FBI Director James Comey told Congress his bureau would not change its earlier conclusion that Clinton appeared reckless with government information -- but she didn't break any laws. Ryan says Clinton still "put our nation's secrets at risk."

Ryan called it a pattern that the American people "should not have to endure." The Clinton campaign said it was confident the FBI leader would confirm its decision from July, and it's glad the "matter is resolved."

--

System president sees hope in UW-Stout's response to killing

MADISON -- The president of the UW-System says he sees hope in how the Stout campus responded to the murder of one of its students from Saudi Arabia.

Ray Cross attended last Thursday night's candlelight vigil for 24-year-old Hussain Alnahdi, who was beaten to death eight days ago during a Halloween celebration in Menomonie's tavern district. Cross says he noticed how fondly Alhandi's Wisconsin friends felt about him. And as the statewide university leader told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, "The whole message coming out of the Stout and Menomonie community was, 'This is not us, we're better than this -- We are a family."

A $20,000 reward remains in effect for information that leads to a conviction against the person who killed Alhandi. The FBI is helping Menomonie Police find a suspect and a motive.

--

Investigation continues into Clark County motorcycle deaths

NEILSVILLE -- Sheriff's deputies in central Wisconsin continue to investigate a crash that killed a motorcycle rider and a passenger.

It happened early Saturday afternoon west of Neillsville on Highway 10. Clark County sheriff's deputies say a westbound car crossed a center line and struck the oncoming motorcycle. Both riders were ejected, and their names were not immediately released. Officials say the car driver was treated at a hospital with non life threatening injuries.

--

Record warmth continues

Record warmth continues in Wisconsin on this seventh day of November.

The Red Wing Regional Airport, located in Bay City, Wis., reported a high of 72 on Sunday, while New Richmond topped out at 68, according to the National Weather Service.

Sparta and Milwaukee each set new record highs of 70 on Sunday, breaking their old marks of 69. Rhinelander and Green Bay set new records as well -- among the very few good things for the 78,000 Packer fans attending Sunday's five-point loss to Indianapolis at Lambeau Field.

The NWS says the mild temperatures will continue at least until the middle of this week, with a cooling trend projected for late in the week. A low pressure system and a cold front are expected to bring at least a chance of rain Monday. But the National Weather Service says it will be generally dry all week throughout Wisconsin.

--

Gingrich: Nation can expect turmoil no matter who wins

WASHINGTON -- Former U.S. House Speaker Newt Gingrich says the nation will be in more turmoil no matter who is elected president Tuesday.

Gingrich told NBC's "Meet the Press" that if his fellow Republican Donald Trump, the nation will go through an assault on labor unions like Wisconsin saw five years ago with Governor Scott Walker's Act 10 bargaining limits.

And if Democrat Hillary Clinton wins, Gingrich says the country might be in for 10 years or more of criminal investigations because of what he called "the total lack of honesty in the Clinton team." On Trump, Gingrich said he would spur the same types of protests that Madison saw as Act 10 was being passed.

As the former speaker put it: "The opposition of the government employee unions will be so hostile and so direct and so immediate, there will be a continuing fight" about who controls the federal government.

--

Neighbors help save pilot in plane crash

NEW LONDON -- A New London area man and his 15-year-old son are credited with saving a pilot who crashed his single engine plane in east central Wisconsin.

Waupaca County sheriff's officials say the pilot is still alive thanks to Paul Nichols and his son, after a new home-built plane crashed late Sunday near the runway of a private airport in the town of Mukwa, west of New London.

Nichols tells WBAY-TV of Green Bay that his wife heard the plane crash, and he and his son ran toward the aircraft -- and the male pilot was still conscious when Nichols grabbed one of his arms and pulled him out. The rescuer also said they barely got the pilot to walk away when an explosion doubled the size of the fire in the airplane. The TV station says the pilot -- whose name was not released -- was taken to a hospital with a head injury, and the FAA will investigate the cause.

--

Staffing shortage delays evidence testing, trial of accused killer

RACINE -- The Wisconsin State Crime Lab blames a staffing shortage for delays in the testing of firearm evidence.

That has resulted in delays for the homicide trial of teenager Keller McQuay. He's accused of shooting 14-year-old Vista Jackson to death last fall.

The crime lab says it has only one person analyzing firearm evidence right now, though three more are being trained. The judge set McQuay's trial date for Jan. 30, though it's not likely it will actually start then. He was 14 when investigators say he shot Jackson to death Sept. 10, 2015.

--

Human remains found in Clark County burned home

OWEN -- Police in the Clark County town of Owen say burned human remains were found in a home after a house fire was put out Saturday morning.

The Owen-Withee-Curtiss Fire District responded shortly after 3 a.m. to the location, finding the home already engulfed in flames. Investigators found the human remains inside. No identification has been made and authorities haven't even revealed the victim's gender. The Wisconsin State Fire Marshal will head the investigation.

--

Ryan: 'I am interested in staying on as speaker'

MOSINEE -- Wisconsin Republican Congressman Paul Ryan shot down speculation he would voluntarily give up the House Speaker's position after one year.

Some hard-right conservatives and supporters of presidential candidate Donald Trump have discussed trying to oust the Janesville lawmaker. Ryan was asked about the situation during a campaign stop with Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson in Mosinee Friday.

He told reporters speculation he would step down isn't true. Ryan says he wants to keep his job to push the Republican agenda he has been highlighting heading into Tuesday's elections.

--

Former inmate at youth prison settles with state

MADISON -- The state of Wisconsin will pay a former inmate at the Lincoln Hills School for Boys $300,000 for an injury caused by a prison guard.

The guard slammed a door on the inmate's foot, causing serious injuries. Prison guard Jeff Butler was angry at the time and resigned shortly after the incident. Witnesses said he didn't know the inmate's foot was still in the door.

The inmate, whose name hasn't been released, had become disruptive and refused to go into his room. The injury is one of many allegations made during an investigation into possible crimes at the juvenile facility over a two-year period.

--

Obama commutes 2 more Wisconsin prison sentences

WASHINGTON -- President Barack Obama has commuted another 72 sentences for federal prisoners, including two more from Wisconsin.

That brings the president's record total to 944 clemency awards during his eight years in office -- 200 of those coming in October alone. John Bradshaw of Milwaukee got about eight years chopped off his 30 year sentence for selling cocaine -- and Gerald Sachsenmaier of Jim Falls had his sentence shortened by 10 years for selling cocaine.

Both inmates must enroll in drug treatment programs in order to get their sentencing breaks. White House lawyer Nick Eggleston says Obama's actions prove that the U.S. is a "nation of second chances," and he calls the commutations "unprecedented in the modern era."