National grouse gathering puts hunters in prime habitat

The two were taking part in the 35th annual National Grouse and Woodcock Hunt near Grand Rapids. The event, a fundraiser for the Ruffed Grouse Society held Oct. 13-14, draws hunters from all over the country. Smith and Mills had flown into the Twin Cities and drawn the flashy rental rig for two days in the woods.

Now, with early morning sunlight filtering softly through adolescent aspen, the two hunters had parked their stylin’ steed. They were busting brush behind Sierra, one of Dave “Swede” Johnson’s Gordon setters. More than 50 local and regional guides like Johnson were putting 104 participating hunters into some textbook grouse and woodcock cover.

For Johnson, a lifetime grouse hunter and now a regional director for the Ruffed Grouse Society, the hunt is a touchstone in his year — even though as a guide he doesn’t carry a gun.

“I can’t put into words what October and this hunt mean to me,” said Johnson, 63, a longtime Ironwood, Mich., resident now living in River Falls. “It’s the highlight of my fall.”

He has guided at the invitation-only hunt for 14 years. Many of those who come to the hunt each fall feel the same as Johnson.

“It’s the people and the experience,” said Smith, 50, an investment fund manager by trade and a member of the RGS board of directors. “And it’s arguably the best grouse and woodcock hunting in North America.”

Mills, 36, who manages a family investment fund, agreed.

“This is such good country,” he said. “And the people are a phenomenal group of people.”

The hunt, first held in 1982, raises about $100,000 a year for the Ruffed Grouse Society, Johnson said.

Sierra, Johnson’s 4-year-old Gordon, was on point now, her beeper-collar emitting a shrill bird-like call. Smith and Mills moved up on the dog, 33 pounds of intensity, and a woodcock spiraled to the treetops. Smith brought it down with a single shot from his 16-gauge Browning Citori, and the day’s first bird was in the bag. The scent of spent gunpowder blended with the sweet-and-sour fragrance of decaying popple leaves to create an aroma every grouse hunter appreciates.

The late Gordon Gullion of Cloquet, Minn., who spent most of his career studying ruffed grouse for the University of Minnesota, recognized early on the potential data-gathering benefits of such a hunt.

For 35 years, biologists with RGS have examined and aged every grouse and woodcock taken in the hunt. Determining the ratio of immature grouse to adult female grouse taken by hunters each fall offers insight into nesting success from that spring.

Although most of the hunters are experienced and are hunting with guides who have scouted good territory, participants over the past decade have taken an average of just 1.2 grouse per day in the two-day hunt.

In the peak years of the 10-year grouse population cycle, the average is about two grouse per hunter-day.

Johnson put Smith and Mills through their paces. They spent little time on trails and most of the day pawing through dense stands of young aspen that are the preferred habitat of grouse and woodcock.

It was tough walking, with unpredictable footing. Bare branches scraped bare cheeks. Downed trees barked shins. Hazel brush tugged at pantlegs.

Sierra and her younger counterpart, Skyla, 2, made tons of points. Sometimes a bird was there. Sometimes it had scooted away or flushed before Smith and Mills could get themselves in position for a shot. Sometimes the dogs worked perfectly and the birds cooperated, but the hunters’ shots didn’t connect.

“Daggone it,” Smith said after fanning on a woodcock. “That should have been a dead bird.”

It isn’t easy shooting grouse and woodcock on the wing in cover so thick it’s hard to swing a shotgun. Grouse can be especially elusive, often running away from a dog on point and flushing out of range.

Johnson tallied flushes on a counter throughout the day. In nearly eight hours of walking, he came up with 20 grouse flushes and 27 woodcock flushes. Most hunters would consider that a great day. Smith and Mills shot one grouse and five woodcock.

The lone grouse they shot came just off a tote road trail.

“Get ready,” Johnson had told the hunters. “There’s always a grouse in here, just past that jack pine.”

“Always?” Mills asked.

“Well, 75 percent of the time,” Johnson said.

With that, a grouse tried to flee through the understory, and Smith dropped it with his second shot.

Two more flushed shortly after but got away cleanly before either hunter could mount a gun.

In one patch of woods, woodcock seemed to be everywhere. They were likely down from the North, stopping to rest and feed on their migration to Texas or Louisiana. They twisted up and away off Skyla’s steady points. Still a young dog, she went to school on woodcock that afternoon. Johnson was pleased with her progress.

“I think I’ve got myself another hunting dog,” he said.

Mills and Smith were impressed with the number of birds they had seen, although it’s a rebuilding year for Minnesota’s grouse population. RGS and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources grouse biologists believe the birds are on the upswing in their population cycle after some low years, yet nowhere near their likely peak. But Mills and Smith had plenty of opportunities.

“I think the grouse won today,” Mills said.

Then he and Smith stowed their gear in the sporty Mustang and headed back to Grand Rapids for dinner with friends from around the country.