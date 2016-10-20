Haiti heartbreak goes on but so does River Falls outreach

Curt Larson, who with Pat O'Malley heads up local Haitian Relief Services, was relieved.

“We didn't find out right away about the school's fate,” he said. “But we eventually learned it was unscathed, though that area still had torrential rains, some flooding, homes washed away, a power outage and has food shortages.”

Larson said rebuilding or even repairing the Catholic parish school in Ganthier, Haiti, would have required “big dollars.”

Through Haitian Relief Services, Larson mails $2,500 monthly in River Falls donations to the school to help cover teacher wages. The school has an enrollment of 650 children through 9th grade.

Most of the money is raised each February around Valentine's during a community choir concert called “It Takes a Village” at Ezekiel Lutheran Church.

While the River Falls financed school remained intact — luckily, it was built on high ground — the church and village of the school's first principal — Catholic priest Emmanuel Sainteliat, some 30 miles away in Gressier — were heavily damaged.

Larson said Sainteliat was a “wonderful, honest man to work with” when the school first opened. Now he's trying to help the priest restore his damaged church and village.

Toward that end, Larson has sent $2,000 from Haitian Relief Services budget. St. Bridget Catholic Church in River Falls has chipped in with another $3,000, and Ezekiel Lutheran Church had a Sunday, Oct. 16, offering for Haiti that raised more than $2,000.

Ezekiel will have two more Hurricane relief offerings on Oct. 23 and 30, plus an auction of two quilts with proceeds going to Haiti.

“We're all working and doing what we can,” Larson said. “I would say yes, after Hurricane Matthew, there is a renewed focus to our relief efforts.”

Larson and O'Malley are retirees in their late 70s — Larson was a UW-River Falls physics professor; O'Malley, an American Airlines pilot.

Both visited Haiti again last August. They brought close to 400 pounds of handmade clothing — sundresses, shorts and T-shirts — for the school's students. Judie Caflisch and Jo Ayres lead that sewing project.

Meanwhile, Larson appealed for more local giving.

“I just hope we can keep the poor people of Haiti in our hearts,” Larson said. “They had so little to start with, and now many have lost everything — their houses, gardens, farm animals, personal belongings.

“By comparison, we have so much here, more than we need, but enough that I hope we can share.”

There's no overhead for Haitian Relief Services. It's a one-man, Curt Larson voluntary production.

“Any money you send will go toward the humanitarian relief,” Larson said.

If you feel so moved, he asks that you mail contributions to his home address at 737 South Fork Drive/ River Falls, WI/54022. Checks are made out to “Haitian Relief Services.”