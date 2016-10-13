UWRF group donates to Turningpoint
Graduate students and faculty/staff from the department of Communication Sciences and Disorders at UW-River Falls recently donated over $300 in cash and winter apparel to Turningpoint for Victims of Domestic & Sexual Violence.
The funds were raised through a weekly ‘Denim Day’ donation drive, allowing students/staff to make a donation for the privilege to wear jeans in the UWRF Speech-Language & Hearing Clinic, which serves the local community. Winter apparel donations were also collected from students, staff and clients at the Clinic.