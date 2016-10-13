Democrat Russ Feingold still leads Republican incumbent Ron Johnson, just like he has in every Marquette Law School poll since the race started in the spring of last year. But the margin has never been closer -- as Feingold leads Johnson by 2 points among likely voters at 46-44, with Libertarian Phil Anderson polling 4 percent.

Feingold's lead is within the poll's 3.9 percent margin of error, so it's technically a dead heat with 26 days until the election. Marquette pollster Charles Franklin calls it a "highly polarized partisan race" as 90 percent of Democrats support Feingold, while 89 percent of Republicans back Johnson, and Feingold has a 44-37 lead among independents.

--

Wisconsin poll shows Trump support plunging

MILWAUKEE -- Marquette pollster Charles Franklin says there was a "substantial shift" in Republican Donald Trump's support in Wisconsin after the story broke last Friday about his lewd comments toward women in a 2005 video.

Trump lost ground in the new Marquette Law School poll, as he trails Democrat Hillary Clinton in Wisconsin by 7 points among likely voters -- wider than Trump's 3-point deficit from three weeks ago. About 1,000 voters were surveyed last Thursday through Sunday -- and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel says Trump led Clinton by 1 point in Thursday's polling, before the story about the video came out.

Clinton then surged to a 19 point advantage on Saturday and Sunday. Republicans have highlighted the weekend releases of Clinton's hacked campaign emails showing that the Justice Department apparently tipped off Clinton aides about the probe into her handling of classified emails as Secretary of State -- but those details did not come out until after the Wisconsin polling was finished.

--

Walker approval rating inches up

MILWAUKEE – Gov. Scott Walker's job approval rating has inched up in the new Marquette Law School poll.

Forty-four percent of the Wisconsin registered voters surveyed now approve of the Republican chief executive. That's 1 percent higher than the previous poll Sept. 21. Walker's disapproval rating dropped by 1 point to 51 percent.

President Barack Obama's Wisconsin approval rating dropped a couple points in the new Marquette poll to 52 percent, with a corresponding increase in the president's disapproval rating to 43 percent. One-thousand registered voters were surveyed, with an error margin of 3.7 percent either way.

--

DNR: Wolves kill record hunting dogs in bear season

MADISON -- State wildlife officials say a record number of hunting dogs were killed by gray wolves in the recent bear hunting season.

The DNR says at least 40 hunting dogs were confirmed dead during the bear hunt that ended Tuesday -- way up from the previous record of 23. The Wisconsin State Journal says some people blame a federal court decision that ended the state's wolf hunt almost two years ago, while some say bear hunters should have the good sense to stay away from areas where their dogs could be put in jeopardy.

The DNR's Dave MacFarland says everyone agrees that there should not be seen a new record of hunting dog deaths in future bear seasons. He says the agency will conduct a study to get to the bottom of what happened and why.

--

Report: State Sen. Gudex died of suicide

FOND DU LAC -- A preliminary investigation shows that state Sen. Rick Gudex took his own life.

Fond du Lac County Sheriff Mick Fink says the 48-year-old Republican from Fond du Lac died of a gunshot wound to the chest, and the early indication was that it was self-inflicted. According to a sheriff's log, a relative warned officers that Gudex talked about suicide when they asked for help in finding him.

He decided earlier not to run for a second four year term, after he unseated Democrat Jessica King in a contest that the state GOP fought hard to win. Gudex' chief of staff says he was planning to take a job with one of his former employers that manufacturers tank trailers.

--

Federal judge wants publicity 'blitz' on how to get voter IDs

MADISON -- Federal Judge James Peterson says he wants the state to make a "public communication blitz" to tell people how they can get photo IDs in time to vote in November.

But the judge says he's not inclined to throw out the Republican ID law, or suspend it for the November eighth elections. Two liberal groups asked Peterson to suspend the law during a court hearing in Madison Wednesday. It was called after state motor vehicle offices gave wrong information to applicants for Ds despite the judge's order that those people do not need birth certificates or Social Security cards to prove their identities. He says the state needs to publicize the process -- and he may consider more orders about carrying out the ID law during another hearing Thursday morning.

--

Appeals court says unions were wrongly denied recertifications

MILWAUKEE -- A state appeals court agrees that two public employee unions were wrongly denied recertification votes under the Act 10 bargaining limits.

The First District Appellate Court in Milwaukee agreed Wednesday with a circuit judge's decision to force the state to hold annual certification votes -- even though both unions filed their requests about one hour after the deadline in 2014, and did not pay filing fees until the next day.

The appellate court said the Act 10 law does not address the slight tardiness in filing by the unions that represent Wisconsin assistant district attorneys and school custodial and food service workers in Milwaukee and Saint Francis. The court said it saw no need to address the issue.

--

State Supreme Court takes tax assessment, open meetings cases

MADISON -- The Wisconsin Supreme Court will decide whether it's legal for a community to increase property tax assessments for those who don't let assessors inside their homes.

The justices have agreed to hear a case brought by the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty on behalf of a Racine County couple who saw their home's assessed value jump by 10 percent while their neighbors had lower assessments.

The Institute says government home inspections were why the Fourth Amendment right against unreasonable searches and seizures was adopted. The court also agreed to take a second case brought the law and liberty group, in which a parent was kept out of an Appleton school committee meeting that reviewed English books on a reading list for freshmen. The school's chief academic officer and humanities director created the panel -- and two lower courts said it's not a formal government body that's required to follow the state Open Meetings Law.

--

Antigo police say video has no ties to missing teen

ANTIGO -- Antigo's police chief says a bizarre video has nothing to do with the disappearance of Kayla Berg in 2009.

The FBI reportedly helped investigate the matter, after a one minute clip on YouTube had some people wondering if a female tied up in a locked room could have been Kayla -- who was 15 when she was last seen in Wausau more than seven years ago. Her mother, Hope Sprenger, said she was concerned that the person in the video could have been her daughter.

But Antigo Police Chief Eric Roller tells WAOW-TV in Wausau that the actors made the film on the East Coast, and they had no idea the video was being associated with the missing teen. Roller said they made the video seven years ago, and they've since forgotten about it. The video was removed from YouTube earlier this week.

--

Three large Wisconsin malls to close on Thanksgiving

MADISON -- Three large shopping malls in southern Wisconsin will follow the lead of the Mall of America, and close on Thanksgiving Day.

CBL and Associates says it will close Madison's East Towne and West Towne Malls on Nov. 24, as well as the Janesville Mall. Stores that have entrances from the outside can open if they choose. But CBL's top executive says his company wants to "bring back the excitement of Black Friday shopping" while letting store workers and customers enjoy the day before with their families. The nation's largest shopping complex, the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota, recently said it would close on Thanksgiving but will provide security for stores that choose to stay open.

--

Students call Richland Center school bus driver a hero

RICHLAND CENTER -- A school bus driver in Richland Center is being called a hero by his students.

Mike Young was behind the wheel of a bus that burst into flames Tuesday afternoon as it was leaving Richland Center High School. Fifteen students were on board -- and as the fire began, he told the riders to leave the bus and go up a nearby hill.

They all did so, and no injuries were reported. Young told WKOW-TV in Madison the bus was new, and he couldn't understand why it burned so quickly -- and the bus company is investigating.