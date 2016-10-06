Police Officer Paul Jensen is shown with his daughter Evelyn. He’s just started his new role as the community policing specialist for the River Falls Police Department. (Submitted photo)

River Falls Police Officer Paul Jensen’s new job isn’t just new for him —it’s also new to the police department. Jensen is the new community policing specialist.

Police Chief Gordon Young said as a sworn officer, Jensen will work with animal control, parking, coordinating police presence at special events, such as the Bacon Bash and parades, as well as administering the neighborhood watch program and being the police liaison with the city’s licensed liquor establishment.

Young said he and Jensen also hope to hold an annual citizens police academy.

Jensen will also be available to represent the police department for various committees and groups.

Young said the position was created to improve the police department’s connection with the community.

“I saw there was a need to better interact with the community,” Young said, “and with that being residential families, businesses, churches, community groups, and we didn’t quite have that connection.

“We have a really strong connection with the school district, and I would like to have that throughout the community.”

Young said Jensen was the perfect choice for the job.

“Since I’ve been here, he’s had several projects that were self-initiated. He’s a go-getter,” Young said. “He’s lived in the community his entire life. He knows the community. He knows..what their needs are.”

Jensen, previously a patrol officer, said he’s very excited about his new role.

“This new position really plays into my skill sets of being organized and being able to multitask,” he said. “It will allow me to work on new projects for the department and the community that I did not have time for in the past as a patrol officer.”

Jensen has taken it upon himself to start new projects and implement new ideas throughout his career at RFPD.

“With this position, I will now have the time to work with the department and the community to implement these ideas,” he said. “I will also be asking other officers and departments about their ideas to really gain a diverse perspective on how to move forward on a project.”

He said community policing is important because officers need perspective.

“Most police officers come from similar backgrounds and will have similar viewpoints as other police officers on how to deal with issues throughout the community, which can create a serious disconnect from the average citizen,” Jensen said. “We need to be able to work closely with the River Falls community to see what they think is important and how they would like to see the problems addressed.

“Then it is the department’s job to try and implement those ideas into our everyday work.”

Jensen started at RFPD as a reserve officer in 2010. He was given temporary full-time status in 2011. He was hired as a full-time patrol officer in June 2012.

He served six years with the National Guard, including one deployment to Samarra, Iraq in 2004. A River Falls native, Jensen graduated River Falls High School in 2003, UW-Eau Claire in 2009 and the CVTC-Eau Claire Police Academy in 2009.

Jensen is married and has an almost-2-year-old daughter. He lives with his family in River Falls.

