Anne McAlpine has been executive director of the River Falls Housing Authority for 22 years. The framed posters on the wall in the RFHA office showcases various housing options the organization offers. McAlpine's two predecessors were Ruby McLaughlin and Donna Pearson. (River Falls Journal photo by Phil Pfuehler)

While she's been directing the operations of the River Falls Housing Authority for over two decades, Anne McAlpine feels more like a dedicated caretaker following in the path of the founders.

“I stand on the shoulders of some really strong people who started this program,” McAlpine said. “I feel an obligation to their foresight to keep things running well and do right by River Falls.”

This month the RFHA has reached a milestone — its 50-year anniversary.

The strong shoulders that McAlpine refers to — Vern Lindquist, George Kind, Richard Cashman, James Vanda and Emil Amundson — led the drive to form a local housing authority after first looking into local needs.

They were appointed by the mayor to be of the first RFHA board of commissioners in fall 1966. Five years later, in 1971, the first RFHA apartment building, Riverview Manor, 625 N. Main St., opened.

Today there are some 200 rental RFHA rental units scattered across River Falls. They provide homes for about 275-290 older, disabled and low-income tenants.

Housing authorities sprang up in the 1960s and '70s, primarily in response to America's “war on poverty” social programs.

There are more than 100 housing authorities in Wisconsin. McAlpine said River Falls has one of the bigger ones in the region, comparable to one in Rice Lake, but smaller than Eau Claire's.

RFHA works with the city but is an independent entity. The mayor continues to appoint the board of commissioners who oversee operations and McAlpine's duties.

About two-thirds of RFHA's revenue comes from tenant rents. The rest comes from subsidies from the U.S. Housing & Urban Development Department (HUD) and by the USDA's Rural Development agency.

RFHA must adhere to various federal rent-assistance guidelines and regulations. It has no city employees and receives no local taxpayer funding.

Its five-member board of commissioners meets monthly. The five are: Chairman Peter Dahm; Vice Chairman Mike Larson; Treasurer Nick Carow; and commissioners Marylin Plansky and Todd Bjersted.

Plansky, a retired teacher in Marshfield, moved to River Falls in 1999. She wanted to feel connected to her new home. She did volunteering and joined the River Falls Retired Educators' Association.

Then a neighbor who had served as an RFHA board commissioner suggested she try helping that organization. She did and has no regrets.

“This a good fit for me — it stands for what I believe in,” Plansky said. “It's a key issue for me as an educator — making sure people, many who are on fixed incomes, have a decent, comfortable place they can afford to live in and call home.

“That idea is important, it's close to my heart.”

Nick Carow, a treasurer for the RFHA Board of Commissioners, said his work for the organization is done as “an act of service.”

“A lot of people are impacted by the housing opportunities that we provide,” said Carow, an outside sales rep for Voss Lighting in the Twin Cities. “The housing authority provides a fundamental need.

“It's not flashy, can be a little under the radar, uses no local tax money but it tries to work with the city on policies of sustainable, affordable housing for those who are challenged to find such housing.”

RFHA rental properties are: Riverview Manor, 625 N. Main St.(1971); Briarwood 555 N. Main St. (1979), Edgewater, 629 N. Main St. (1976), Oakpark, 808 S. Main St. (1986); Windmill Place, 914 S. Main St. (2007); and 37 units of duplexes, triplexes and fourplex townhouses built between 1971 and 1990 on Kennedy and Griffey streets.

In addition, RFHA is contracted by Prescott's small housing authority to manage two 24-unit apartment units in that city.

RFHA has seven full-time and two part-time employees. McAlpine said many have worked there long and do fine work.

“It's their commitment to fairness and compassion that makes the Housing Authority operate smoothly,” she said.

McAlpine said RFHA's presence for 50 years makes a bold, clear statement.

“It says that River Falls is recognized as a diverse, caring community — not an unwelcoming, exclusive one — and has been for a long time,” she said. “Our program is meant to offer a place to live for those with little means, for those getting older who are transitioning from a house of their own, and for those who are starting out in the world as young families.

“Our role is also to make life simpler for older people and their families.”

The 50-year RFHA anniversary will be marked with an open house from 3-6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at Edgewater and Briarwood apartments on North Main.

There will be cheese and meat trays, refreshments, tours of apartments and, best of all, no speeches.

McAlpine said the occasion will be a low-key affair: “I think it's just worth noting that after a decision was made in this community, we've followed through and kept it going for 50 years — for older people, the disabled, for younger families, single dads — we've given them comfortable homes in a friendly

environment. That's what's important.”

