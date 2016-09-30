All about birds: 'Can-do' club posts at DeSanctis

The St. Croix Valley Bird Club, along with the Garden club worked with the New Richmond office of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the River Falls Garden Club to pay for a large colored sign at DeSanctis Park. From left are Garden Club President Susan Reese, recreation manager Cindi Danke, bird club board member Jim Higgins, bird club president Jim Beix, bird club education coordinator Wendy Hill, and Chris Trosen of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. (River Falls Journal Photos by Gretta Stark)

Birds of a feather flock together, the saying goes, and certain birds have been flocking to an area of prairie established in the northeast end of DeSanctis Park in recent years.

The area is a 4.5-acre prairie, planted in 2007, which has been slowly establishing itself since then.

The St. Croix Valley Bird Club recently lead an effort to help make park-goers more aware of those birds.

The club, the city, the garden club, and the US Fish and Wildlife Service sponsored a sign near the prairie that gives details on some birds people may see in the area.

St. Croix Valley Bird Club education chair Wendy Hill said the bird club members are happy to have the sign displayed.

“What I’m pleased about is that here it is, in a location where people will stop and look at it,” she said. “Even if they just pick up one little detail about it, to educate them about birds, that’s our goal.”

The bird club hopes that park visitors will stop and take a look at the sign and look for some of the birds on the sign.

Hill said the sign is split by season, giving information on three birds seen in the spring/summer, and three that could be seen in the fall/winter.

The fall and winter birds include goldfinches, American tree sparrows, and dark eyed juncos. The spring and summer birds include song sparrows, eastern bluebird and eastern meadowlark.

“I live nearby, and I walk here all the time,” Hill said. “Other than the meadowlark, I’ve seen every one of these species in this prairie.”

Hill said though the bird club would love to see meadowlarks in the prairie at DeSanctis, but there isn’t a large enough tract of prairie for that species.

“They require more grassland,” she said.

But, she said the prairie, though small, is still a good example for birds.

Chris Trosen of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service worked with the St. Croix Valley Bird Club to create the sign, which was installed on a kiosk that was built by Boy Scout Matt Schwalin for his Eagle Scout project years ago.

Trosen said he enjoyed working with the bird club, which he called “inspirational” and a “can-do organization.”

Hill said the bird club is a very active organization and has worked with the Fish and Wildlife Service before.

“Our bird club is not just about looking at birds,” Hill said. “Our bird club is about protecting habitat, conservation efforts and education.”

The sign in DeSanctis is an educational effort. Hill said the bird club came up with the idea for the sign, which cost about $400 and then went to the city Parks and Recreation Board, the Garden Club and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for support.

City recreation manager Cindi Danke said the park board is very happy with the sign.

“(DeSanctis is) a passive park, and it’s used hugely for walking dogs, walking, family coming out here to play,” she said.

Garden Club President Susan Reese said her club was happy to support the bird club’s efforts.

“They come with a good idea, and they have a plan and the city would be foolish not to help them,” she said. “The garden club did it for the same reason, because they thought it was a good idea.”

Though the two clubs are separate, Reese said they are “kindred spirits.”

Hill and Bird Club President Jim Beix as well as board member Jim Higgins said the bird club has plans to create another sign giving information on prairie plants in the future.

For more information on the St. Croix Valley Bird Club, visit scvbirdclub.com.

DeSanctis Park is located on the west edge of River Falls at 1543 Roosevelt St.