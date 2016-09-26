Roadrunners: Count on it, they will be back

Shown from left are: (Standing) is Lance VanDamme, Jerry Wilkens, Jim Wolfe; (kneeling) Ed Swansen, Randy Pfab, Tyler Behr; (standing) Larry Reimenschneider, Greg Jeska, and Larry Weigand. (Submitted photo)

The always popular and self-proclaimed famous Zor Roadrunners of River Falls have been entertaining curbside parade spectators for years.

They were at it again on Saturday, Sept. 24, for the UW-River Falls Shrine/Homecoming parade down Main Street.

Wih that, the Zor Roadrunners, captained by Jerry Wilkens, wrapping up their final performance for 2016.

The Roadrunners expect to be back in action on their go-karts in 2017, performing their intricate street maneuvers during holiday festivals in the region.