Fire damages home in Ellsworth Township

Nobody was injured in the blaze.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, a fire began in an attached garage at the home of Dawn McPherson. The fire spread to the attic of the residence. The majority of the damage was limited to the garage and the attic, but the living area of the home did sustain water and smoke damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but foul play does not appear to be a factor, according to the sheriff’s office.

The fire was reported at approximately 11 p.m.

Ellsworth Fire and Ellsworth EMS assisted on the scene.